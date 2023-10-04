House Republicans in Dysfunction: Robin Kelly on Speaker McCarthy’s Removal

Washington, D.C.-(ENEWSPF)- Congresswoman Robin Kelly (IL-02) issued the following statement on the removal of Speaker Kevin McCarthy. The Congresswoman cited Republicans in dysfunction as she pledged to govern responsibly.

“I remain dedicated to fulfilling my Constitutional responsibility to govern responsibly for the people of the Illinois Second Congressional District, and our entire nation. This is a solemn day. House Republicans have been driven by disruption, dysfunction, and extremism.

“Alongside my Democratic colleagues, I remain committed to prioritizing the interests of the people over politics, seeking common ground, and effectively serving my constituents. The responsibility to resolve their internal conflicts and extremism now falls upon House Republicans.

“I will continue to work hard and deliver for the people of Illinois. My priority is always my constituents.”

Republicans in Dysfunction: McCarthy Will Not Run Again for Speakership

The former Speaker of the House said on X [former Twitter] that he will not seek the Speakership again.

“I will not seek to run again for Speaker of the House. I may have lost a vote today, but I fought for what I believe in—and I believe in America. It has been an honor to serve,” McCarthy said.

Previously, McCarthy touted keeping the government open. “I kept government open so the families of our troops and border agents could get paid,” he wrote on “X.” “If a handful of Republicans side with Democrats to remove me for that—it’s a fight worth having.”

That fight is ended. Among other things, the former Speaker of the House of Representatives will likely change his “X” handle. Currently, it reads @SpeakerMcCarthy.