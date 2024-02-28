HRC Responds to Release of Videos & 911 Call in Nex Benedict Case: “This is a failure of our system.”

Washington, D.C.-(ENEWSPF)- Human Rights Campaign President Kelley Robinson issued the following statement. This is on the disturbing, painful videos and 911 call by Owasso police released. These recordings happened the day before and the day of the death of Nex Benedict.
This is a failure of our system. 16-year-old Nex Benedict’s death in Oklahoma raises disturbing questions about bullying and harassment, school safety, and victim blaming. Videos now circulating raise concerns about the incident’s escalation and the response of authorities. Thousands of you have already spoken out about the tragic death of Nex, sharing your outrage and demands for justice. While legal proceedings are ongoing, one thing is clear: Nex never deserved the pain and fear they endured. Our fight for justice is also a fight for a safer future for all students. We cannot ignore it any longer. It’s beyond time to address the root cause of bullying and to create inclusive, supportive environments where everyone feels valued and protected.
Kelley Robinson, President of the Human Rights Campaign
Over the past several days, HRC has taken a number of steps to call for justice for Nex Benedict. HRC also works to support the safety of students at Owasso schools.
