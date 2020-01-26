Woman Charged with DUI, Endangering the Life/Health of a Child

Police have your back, this one at the Officer Tim Jones Street Dedication, March 19, 2018. (Photo: Gary Kopycinski)(

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- A Park Forest woman was arrested in December and charged with one misdemeanor count of endangering the life/health of a child along with driving under the influence of alcohol and other traffic-related charges.

Tiffany P. Berry, 33, 326 Onarga St., Park Forest, was arrested on December 19 and charged with one misdemeanor count of endangering the life/health of a child, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving without head/taillights, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, improper lane usage, speeding above the posted limit, failure to properly signal, and failure to have a driver’s license on her person while operating a motor vehicle.

An officer was on patrol in the area of Lakewood Boulevard and Sauk Trail at approximately 8:35 PM conducting an assigned driving under the influence traffic enforcement detail, according to police. The officer observed a blue Saturn driving eastbound on Sauk Trail that had no head or tail lights illuminated, according to police. The officer followed the Saturn and determined using radar that the vehicle was allegedly traveling 54 mph in a 35 mph zone, according to police.

The officer also observed the Saturn allegedly cross over the center line at least three times, according to police.

The driver allegedly failed to properly signal a turn from Sauk Trail onto Indianwood Boulevard, according to police. Rather than signaling at least 100 feet prior to turning, the driver allegedly signaled while turning onto Indianwood Boulevard, according to police.

The officer activated his vehicle’s emergency lights and initiated a traffic stop, curbing the vehicle near Indianwood Boulevard and Marquette Street, according to police.

Another officer arrived on the scene to assist.

The driver of the Saturn, later identified as Tiffany P. Berry, was unable to provide her driver’s license and proof of insurance, according to police. The officer smelled a strong odor of alcohol emanating from Ms. Berry, according to the report. Ms. Berry agreed to perform a field sobriety test, according to police.

There were children in the car, according to police.

After administering the field sobriety test, the officer advised Ms. Berry that she was being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, according to police. Ms. Berry’s vehicle was towed from the scene, according to police. Ms. Berry and the children were transported to the Park Forest Police Department.

The children were placed in a multipurpose interview room and an officer maintained supervision of the children while Ms. Berry was in custody, according to police.

At 11:27 PM, an officer administered a breathalyzer test, according to the police. Ms. Berry attempted six different times to perform the breathalyzer test but failed to properly complete the test every single time, according to the police.

The arresting officer “continued to smell the odor of alcohol emanating from [Ms.] Berry at the Park Forest Police Department,” according to the report.

Ms. Berry was subsequently charged.

A family member picked up Ms. Berry and her children from the Park Forest Police Department at 1:55 AM, according to police. The arresting officer contacted the Department of Children and Family Services regarding this case, according to police.

An arrest does not mean that a person is guilty. All those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty. It is the policy of eNews Park Forest to not remove items in the public record from publication. If your name is listed in the police reports, we will only add information relevant to the final disposition of the case at hand, e.g. “Mr. Smith was subsequently acquitted,” “Mr. Smith entered a guilty plea,” or “All charges against Mr. Smith were subsequently dropped.” We will do so upon receiving and verifying proof of such disposition.

