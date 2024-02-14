Three Domestic Battery Charges in Four Days: Police Reports

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- While there were no arrests on Christmas Day, the days before and after Christmas had their share of conflicts. There were three incidents in four days where people were charged with domestic battery. We include those reports here and two others.

Park Forest Police Blotter Reports Through December 27, 2023

First of Three Charged with Domestic Battery

Police arrested Kimberly P. Eldridge, 41, 72 Ash Street, Park Forest, on December 22 and charged her with domestic battery.

Police responded to Ash Street to investigate a report of a 911 hang-up at 12:01 am. SouthCom related hearing a woman who called 911 screaming. The call then disconnected.

When officers arrived, they heard a man yelling inside the residence. The woman who called, later identified as Kimberly Eldridge, answered the door and permitted officers to enter, according to police. Ms. Eldridge allegedly told police that she scratched the man with her nail because he pulled her hair, according to police.

Blood on the Floor

Wishing to speak with the man, an officer entered the living room and saw blood droplets on the wooden floor. The officer asked Ms. Eldridge why there were multiple blood droplets on the floor. Ms. Eldridge allegedly said the blood was from the man when she scratched him, according to the report.

This officer went to find the man in case he needed emergency assistance. He checked all the rooms upstairs, including the bathroom, where he found more blood droplets on the tile floor.

He located the man sitting in the bathtub behind the shower curtain, hiding from the officer. The man had what appeared to be a superficial cut on the front of his left shoulder. Some blood had dripped down his left arm and torso, according to police. The wound did not appear to be bleeding anymore, according to police.

The Alleged Victim’s Side

The man said he and Ms. Eldridge argued and were yelling, and nothing else occurred. He stated he got the cut after falling and was okay, according to police. The officer found the man agitated and argumentative. He would not tell the officer what he fell on and would not say to him if he pulled Ms. Eldridge’s hair, according to police.

The officer spoke with Ms. Eldridge again. She said she and the man were arguing upstairs. She initially thought she caused his cut with her nails. Then, she allegedly realized later that the cut occurred when she threw a jewelry storage object at the man, according to police.

Ms. Eldridge reportedly threw the object at the man as he was walking away from her and down the stairs, according to police.

Since Ms. Eldridge allegedly caused a cut on the man and did not throw the object to defend herself, police arrested her on suspicion of domestic battery, according to police.

Second of Three Charged with Domestic Battery

Police arrested Colette S. Berry, 38, 127 Westwood Dr., Park Forest, on December 23 and charged her with domestic battery.

Police responded to a home on Westwood Drive at 3:24 AM to investigate a report of domestic battery. SouthCom Dispatch told officers that a man was at the home allegedly pulling the complainant’s hair, according to police.

When they arrived, the complainant told police she permitted Colette Berry to come over to the house to “hang out,” according to the report. Ms. Berry allegedly had been drinking alcohol, according to the complainant. She and the complainant reportedly argued over whether they should get back together. Ms. Berry then allegedly shoved and pulled the hair of the complainant, according to police.

While officers were standing with the complainant, Ms. Berry allegedly walked up to the complainant and pushed her hand up against the complainant’s face, according to police. Police arrested her and transported her to the Park Forest Police Department.

Violation of an Order of Protection

Police arrested Kassandra Chavez, 26, 109 E. 23rd St., Apt. 2, Chicago Heights, on December 24 and charged her with violation of an order of protection.

Police responded to a home on Indianwood Boulevard to investigate a report of a domestic disturbance at 10:42 AM. When they arrived, an officer saw a woman, later identified as Kassandra Chavez, yelling and knocking on the front door, according to police.

An officer advised her to step away from the front door, and she complied, according to police.

Ms. Chavez said she only wanted her belongings, specifically food, according to police.

A man was inside the home. He permitted an officer to enter. While inside the residence, SouthCom Dispatch told police that the man was a petitioner in an order of protection with Ms. Chavez as the respondent, according to police.

Chavez allegedly told police she knew about the Order of Protection, according to the report.

Police detained Ms. Chavez in handcuffs on suspicion of violation of an order of protection, according to police.

Warrant

Police arrested India J. Lofton, 23, 215 Forest Blvd., Park Forest, on December 26 and took her into custody in connection with a warrant charging failure to appear issued by the Coles County Sheriff’s Department, according to police. Police responded to a residence on Forest Boulevard at 6:53 am to investigate a report of an unwanted subject. Police later reclassified the incident as a domestic disturbance, according to the report.

Third of Three Charged with Domestic Battery

Police arrested Rigoberto Roman, 31, 269 Forest Blvd., Park Forest, on December 26 and charged him with domestic battery.

Police responded to a residence on Forest Boulevard at 5:31 PM to investigate a report of domestic battery. Upon arrival, one officer spoke with Rigoberto Roman, sitting inside his vehicle.

Mr. Roman told police he and a woman were inside the residence when they began to argue. Mr. Roman allegedly took the woman’s two cell phones and asked her for her password. She refused, so he left the home and walked to his truck to calm down, according to police.

The Other Side

The woman told police she had taken mail out of the mailbox and seen a letter with her state identification card in it. Mr. Roman allegedly thought the letter she was holding was money he was hiding from her and “became irate,” according to the report. Mr. Roman then allegedly snatched her two cell phones out of her hands, scratching her right wrist. He reportedly said, “What are you going to do, call your mom? The police?”

The woman then walked upstairs to her son’s bedroom to pack belongings so she could leave with the children for the night. As she was attempting to walk up the stairs, Mr. Roman allegedly began pushing and shoving her to prevent her from going upstairs, according to police. She was able to break free and walked into her son’s bedroom, according to police.

About Police Reports

Please note that we repeatedly say “according to police” in these reports and often use “allegedly.” We are not asserting in any way that those police arrested and charged committed any offenses. We report on what is in the reports that the police furnish to us. As those accused are innocent until proven guilty, the burden is on prosecutors and police to prove all alleged crimes.

Police captured all the incidents in this report on body-worn and dash-mounted cameras by officers at the respective scenes, according to police.

