Police Arrest Two Chicago Men in Alleged Amazon Van Hijacking

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Two men from Chicago were arrested Tuesday after they allegedly hijacked an Amazon delivery van in Park Forest.

According to a statement issued by Park Forest police, on June 2 at approximately 12:45 PM, officers responded to the first block of Indianwood Boulevard to investigate a report of an aggravated vehicular hijacking.

The alleged victim, an Amazon delivery driver, was walking back to his delivery van when he was approached by two men, one allegedly armed with a handgun, according to police.

The men allegedly stole the delivery van and fled.

Responding Park Forest Police officers located the stolen van.

“The driver refused to stop and fled northbound on I-57,” police said in the statement. “Illinois State Police, Matteson Police, and Olympia Fields Police Officers assisted in the pursuit, which ended when the stolen van collided with two trucks at 111th and I-94,” police said in the statement.

None of the parties in the victim vehicles were injured, according to police.

The men, Chicago residents, ages 20 and 21, were apprehended and a pistol was recovered, according to police.

The Chicago Police Department assisted at the scene, according to the statement.

One of the men arrested sustained minor injuries in the crash and was transported to the hospital for medical treatment but remains in police custody, according to police.

The alleged victim of the hijacking was not physically injured.

“We ask anyone who may have additional information regarding this incident to please contact the Park Forest Police Department Investigation Division at 708-748-1309,” police said in the statement.

“The Park Forest Police Department thanks our law enforcement partners who assisted in the successful apprehension of these violent offenders,” the statement concludes.