PFPD: Parking on Sauk Trail, Asleep, Engine Running, Earns DUI: Reports

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Parking on Sauk Trail early one morning qualified a South Holland man for a DUI charge. That is according to Park Forest Police, who report that they found the man asleep inside his SUV after parking on Sauk Trail and falling asleep.

There were other local arrests that week too.

Park Forest Police Blotter Reports Through October 24, 2023

Criminal Trespass to a Vehicle

Police arrested a homeless man, Jule J. Turk Jr., 23, on October 18 and charged him with criminal trespass to a vehicle. An officer responded to a business on Blackhawk Drive at 7:13 AM to investigate a report of a man previously banned from the property after allegedly gaining access to a vehicle.

Second Arrest: Criminal Trespass to a Vehicle

Police arrested Mr. Turk again on October 19 and charged him with criminal trespass to a vehicle.

Officers responded to a business on Blackhawk Drive at 9:25 PM to investigate a report of trespass to a motor vehicle. Dispatch informed officers that the business owner wished to pursue criminal complaints against Mr. Turk.

One of the officers who responded knew Mr. Turk from prior law enforcement encounters. The officer knew that Mr. Turk was homeless and had allegedly been caught numerous times sleeping inside various vehicles at that business, according to police.

Police issued Mr. Turk a Cook County Citation and Notice of Criminal Trespass to Motor Vehicles with a mandatory court date of December 6, 2023.

According to police, officers then gave Mr. Turk a ride to the Matteson Metra Station.

Felony Revoked Driver’s License

Police arrested Sean T. Aristuk, 46, 4 Krotiak Rd., Park Forest, on October 20 and charged him with felony revoked driver’s license, no rear registration light, expired registration, and no insurance.

An officer on patrol at 6:59 PM saw a Chevrolet Impala traveling on Forest Boulevard that allegedly had no registration plate light, according to police. The officer conducted a LEADS inquiry and learned that the vehicle’s registration had expired in October 2020, according to police.

According to police, the officer conducted a traffic stop at a business on Main Street. According to the report, the driver, Sean Aristuk, allegedly admitted to the officer that he did not have a valid driver’s license or insurance.

The officer conducted a LEADS inquiry on Mr. Aristuk and learned that his driver’s license was revoked because of a previous DUI. He had an active statutory summary suspension, according to police. This made Mr. Aristuk eligible for a felony charge, police said. The report said this is because he had three prior convictions on a charge of driving while his license was suspended/revoked during the suspension/revocation periods.

DUI after Parking on Sauk Trail: Police

Ronald G. Wilson. (PFPD)

Police arrested Ronald G. Wilson, 42, 15428 Dearborn St., South Holland, on October 21 and charged him with driving under the influence of alcohol and parking where prohibited.

Police responded to Sauk Trail to investigate a report of a suspicious auto at 3:46 AM. The complainant reported seeing a dark-colored SUV parked on the roadway on Sauk Trail, with headlights on, for about 20 minutes.

Police note in the report that parking on Sauk Trail is not permitted as it is a busy street.

Hyundai with Engine Running

Police found a gray Hyundai Kona with its engine running. The driver, Ronald Wilson, was the only person inside the SUV, according to police.

Officers woke up Mr. Wilson and ordered him to turn off his vehicle. He complied, according to police. When Mr. Wilson lowered the driver’s window, an officer asked why he was parked on the roadway asleep. Mr. Wilson allegedly replied, “Tired bro, my bad,” according to the report.

Police ordered Mr. Wilson out of the vehicle and had him step to the rear of the SUV. There they conducted a protective patdown. One officer confirmed that the odor of alcohol was emanating from Mr. Wilson, according to the report.

Mr. Wilson agreed to submit to standard field sobriety tests. After the tests, police took Mr. Wilson into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. Mr. Wilson refused to provide a breath sample at the police station, according to the report.

About Police Reports

Please note that we repeatedly say "according to police" in these reports and often use "allegedly." We are not asserting in any way that those police arrested and charged committed any offenses.

eNews Park Forest has continuously published the addresses of those arrested and will continue to do so. 5 ILCS 140/2.15 states that the governmental body (for these reports, the Police Department), shall release information on those charged, including their name, age, and address. This information is necessary to ensure the proper identity of those arrested.

Presumption of Innocence

An arrest does not mean that a person is guilty. The law presumes all those who police arrest are innocent until proven guilty.

We do not strike, “unpublish,” or delete news.

Police captured all the incidents in this report on body-worn and dash-mounted cameras by officers at the respective scenes, according to police. All Park Forest police officers wear body-worn cameras. Officials abbreviate these devices typically as BWC in the reports.

