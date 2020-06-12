Park Forest Police Blotter Reports Through May 12, 2020

Officers wait at Western Avenue and Main Street Sunday. (Photo: Gary Kopycinski)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- These police reports include incidents through May 12, 2020. Charges for those arrested include domestic battery, criminal trespass, and disorderly conduct.

Please note that we repeatedly say "according to police" in these reports and often use the word "allegedly." We are not asserting in any way that those arrested and/or charged have committed any offenses. We report on what is in the media reports furnished by police. As those charged are innocent until proven guilty, the burden is on prosecutors and police to prove all alleged crimes.

eNews Park Forest has always published addresses of those arrested and will continue to do so.

An arrest does not mean that a person is guilty. All those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

All of the incidents in these reports were captured on body-worn and/or dash-mounted cameras by officers at the respective scenes, according to police. All Park Forest police officers wear body-worn cameras. These devices are now typically abbreviated BWC in the reports.

Domestic Battery

Isaac K. Robinson, 28, 3707 Briar Lane, Hazel Crest, was arrested on May 6 and charged with one count of domestic battery (bodily harm) after police were dispatched to the first block of Rocket Circle West to investigate a report of a domestic incident. Mr. Robinson who did not live at the address where police were sent, had been staying there for a couple of nights, according to police.

The complainant said that he was verbally disciplining his son regarding his homework when Mr. Robinson emerged from one of the bedrooms and began to yell. The father and Mr. Robinson began to argue verbally inside the residence.

During the argument, Mr. Robinson went back into the bedroom and when he emerged he was holding a knife, according to police.

Mr. Robinson walked out of the residence through the front door which led the complainant to believe that Mr. Robinson was going to cause damage to one of his vehicles outside, according to police. He told police that he grabbed a kitchen knife in order to defend himself and his vehicles and followed Mr. Robinson outside, according to police.

While the two were outside, the man told police that Mr. Robinson picked up a wooden stick approximately 36-inches in length from the side of the house. Mr. Robinson allegedly began to chase the man around the vehicle that was parked in the driveway, according to police.

As the man was walking away from Mr. Robinson, Mr. Robinson allegedly hit him in the back of the head with the stick, according to the police.

Mr. Robinson then proceeded to walk away from the residence traveling eastbound on Gold Street.

The complainant was adamant that he wished to sign complaints against Mr. Robinson on a charge of domestic battery, according to police.

Police located Mr. Robinson walking on Orchard Drive. He was allegedly carrying the stick in one hand and when he saw police he dropped the stick, according to police. The wooden stick was collected and photographed for evidentiary purposes and ultimately destroyed, according to police.

Mr. Robinson was processed on the charge of domestic battery and was held in custody pending transport to Markham Courthouse for a mandatory bond hearing, according to police.

Domestic Battery

Jesse L. Bymun, 33, 5957 Allemong Dr., Matteson, was arrested on May 9 and charged with domestic battery (bodily harm) after police were dispatched at 12:30 AM to the 500 block of Antietam Street to investigate a report of a domestic disturbance.

According to police, when police showed up, Mr. Bymun and his girlfriend were at the residence on Antietam when Mr. Bymun suddenly wanted his girlfriend and her seven-year-old daughter to leave, according to police. When a responding officer asked Mr. Bymun why he wanted them removed he was unable to provide a clear explanation and allegedly kept repeating, “I did not hit her, I did not touch her,” according to police.

Police note in the report that Mr. Bymun “was intoxicated and was unable to provide a clear explanation of the [alleged] altercation,” according to the report.

The responding officer spoke with the woman who said that she and Mr. Bymun had been in an on-again-off-again relationship over the past 10 years and Mr. Bymun recently got more serious past January resulting in the two moving in together into Mr. Bymun’s sister’s residence on Antietam, according to police. Earlier the previous day, Mr. Bymun came home for a lunch break around 11:30 AM.

Later, Mr. Bymun returned around 8:30 PM with a bottle of tequila and Mr. Bymun allegedly had several drinks before going into their bedroom to end their night around 10 PM, according to police. While upstairs, Mr. Bymun started to make comments and advances at his girlfriend in an alleged attempt to have sex, according to police. She told Mr. Bymun several times that she did not wish to have sex, according to police.

After more struggling, Mr. Bymun allegedly became angry and struck his girlfriend in the mouth causing swelling and a small laceration to her bottom lip, according to police.

Criminal Trespass, Disorderly Conduct

Cameron P. Austin, 27, 22436 Yates Ave., Sauk Village, was arrested on May 10 and charged with one count of criminal trespass to real property and one count of disorderly conduct when police were dispatched at 12:28 PM to the first block of Forest Boulevard to investigate a report of an unwanted subject.

A responding officer met with a woman and her boyfriend, Cameron P. Austin, who were standing on the front porch of the residence. According to the two of them, the woman’s sister resides at that address. The two of them came back to the residence after getting kicked out the night before. Both were waiting outside the door as the woman’s sister refused to let them inside and neither had a key to the property.

The woman with Mr. Austin claimed that she had been staying at the residence for approximately two years but left for “a couple of days” to give her sister some space, according to police.

Mr. Austin said he never lived at the residence but did not provide police with his current address, according to police.

At some point, the sister exited and then reentered the residence prior to speaking with officers, according to police. An officer asked the woman to either try and speak with her sister about setting up a date and time to get her property or speak with the cooperative management about gaining entry into the cooperative if she did in fact have legal residency there, according to police.

Both the woman and Mr. Austin then entered a neighbor’s residence next door prior to officers departing from the court, according to police.

Prior to the responding officer leaving the court, the woman’s sister called 911 and informed dispatchers that someone was knocking on her back door. The sister came out of the residence and spoke with an officer and related that Mr. Austin, who was currently at the neighbor’s, was now threatening her through the adjoining walls of the cooperative, according to police. She further related that none of her sister’s or Mr. Austin’s property was inside her residence, according to police.

While the officer was on the scene, Mr. Austin was informed that he was no longer welcome at the residence and would be arrested if he returned, according to police. Mr. Austin allegedly said that he did not “give a f*** about going to jail,” according to police.

Officers left the area again and not more than five minutes after leaving, the woman’s sister again called 911 stating that Mr. Austin was on the front porch allegedly kicking things, according to police.

The first responding officer, who was still in the immediate area, responded and located Mr. Austin on the front porch of the residence. The officer informed Mr. Austin that he was under arrest and to put his hands behind his back, according to police.

Mr. Austin was taken into custody without incident and secured in the rear of a patrol vehicle, according to police.

The woman who had called police said she had posted a purple sign on the storm door of the window of the residence which read, “No Trespassing Private Property,” according to police. After she posted the sign, Mr. Austin allegedly returned to the residence and began banging on the door and allegedly threatened to harm her, according to police.

The woman video recorded the interaction on her cell phone which was later sent to the responding officer’s email, according to police.