Park Forest Police Blotter Reports from July 22 Through July 28, 2020

Squad vehicles parked outside the Park Forest Police Department. (Photo: Gary Kopycinski)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- These police reports include arrests through February 4, 2020. Charges for those arrested include driving while license was suspended, DUI, disorderly conduct, and one man was charged with both domestic battery and aggravated assault.

Please note that we repeatedly say "according to police" in these reports and often use the word "allegedly." We are not asserting in any way that those arrested and/or charged have committed any offenses. We report on what is in the media reports furnished by police. As those charged are innocent until proven guilty, the burden is on prosecutors and police to prove all alleged crimes.

Domestic Battery

Dartanzal L. Weatherspoon, 19, 354 Indianwood Blvd., Park Forest, was arrested on July 23 and charged with domestic battery after police were dispatched to the 300 block of Indianwood Boulevard in reference to a report of a domestic disturbance.

When officers arrived, they spoke with a woman who was outside speaking on her cell phone. She appeared to be crying and was visibly upset, according to police.

The woman told police that she and Dartanzal L. Weatherspoon had been inside the residence to which officers were called with their infant child. She said that Mr. Weatherspoon became upset when she told him she had to leave for a while to run several errands, according to the report.

During the argument, she attempted to leave, at which time Mr. Weatherspoon allegedly grabbed her by the arm and pushed her about the body to prevent her from leaving, according to police. She told police that after Mr. Weatherspoon allegedly pushed her, she threw some fruit juice at him and went to the bedroom to grab her belongings, according to the report.

Mr. Weatherspoon then followed her to the bedroom and allegedly grabbed her by the neck and threw her down onto the bed, according to police. Mr. Weatherspoon then allegedly jumped on top of her and the two began to physically wrestle, both allegedly striking each other about the face and body, according to police.

When the altercation ended, she took her child, some personal belongings, and went outside to the front of the residence, according to police.

She stated that she wished to pursue domestic battery charges against Mr. Weatherspoon, according to police.

Mr. Weatherspoon told police that nothing had happened between the two of them and allegedly refused to give further information to police about what had occurred, according to the report.

Domestic Battery

Steven H. Comer, 51, 206 Monee Rd., Park Forest, was arrested on July 24 and charged with domestic battery and one count of animal cruelty after police were dispatched to the 200 block of Monee Road at 11:28 AM in reference to a report of domestic battery.

SouthCom Dispatch advised responding officers that the complainant reported that Steven H. Comer was allegedly hitting her and had allegedly killed the family cat, according to police.

Upon arrival, officers saw Mr. Comer at the garage side door of the residence. Mr. Comer appeared to be disheveled and had dried vomit on the right side of his shirt, according to police.

An officer took Mr. Comer outside to speak with him where he discovered the family cat on its side, slowly gasping for air, apparently dying, according to police. During the conversation with the officer, Mr. Comer allegedly stated that he had thrown the cat around before and said the cat had been sick for a long time, according to police.

The officer asked Mr. Comer what he did to the cat that day. Mr. Comer allegedly said that he kicked the cat off the dresser and choked it, according to police.

Mr. Comer was “highly intoxicated and was not cooperative” answering questions after that, according to police.

An officer spoke with the complainant who said that Comer had been drinking heavily and had allegedly been throwing things around the residence, according to police. She stated that she and Mr. Comer have an agreement that he is supposed to stay on his side of the residence and she stays on hers, according to police.

She told officers that the family cat was in another room meowing and crying, that she had been feeding the cat hamburger meat because it is close to death “if not already dead” because of Mr. Comer allegedly throwing it around, according to police.

The complainant also said that Mr. Comer allegedly kicked her in the right front shin approximately two times, according to police.

Mr. Comer was given a clean shirt and then an officer informed him that he was under arrest on suspicion of domestic battery.

After arresting Mr. Comer, officers observed that the cat was dead with no signs of life, according to the report. Community Service Officer Lewandowski arrived on the scene and disposed of the cat per the request of one of the responding officers, according to the report.

Disorderly Conduct: No Arrest

Victor X. Hurd, 34, 22661 Theodore Ave., Sauk Village, was issued a municipal citation on July 24 charging disorderly conduct after police responded to the area of Sauk Trail and Western Avenue in reference to a road rage complaint.

Four officers responded in total.

While on their way, SouthCom Dispatch advised that a man in a silver Acura allegedly threw a soft drink on the complainant’s vehicle, according to police. SouthCom said that both parties were now in the first block of Monee Road arguing but the complainant reported that the alleged suspect vehicle was leaving, according to police.

Officers responded and stopped the silver Acura on Sauk Trail of Western Avenue and spoke with Victor Hurd, a passenger in the Acura.

Mr. Hurd “immediately admitted to throwing his drink at the victim’s vehicle,” according to the report.

Mr. Hurd said that his girlfriend was driving and they were stopped at the red light in the westbound lane on Sauk Trail at Western Avenue. After the light turned green, his girlfriend proceeded into the intersection when the vehicle behind them began to honk its horn repeatedly, according to the report.

He said his girlfriend stopped her vehicle while partially in the intersection in an attempt to see what the vehicle wanted. Mr. Hurd said the driver in the vehicle behind them allegedly gave him “the finger” and yelled racial slurs, according to the report.

Mr. Hurd allegedly said that he subsequently threw his drink at the vehicle, according to the report.

The complainant told police that she was stopped in her vehicle behind the car Mr. Hurd was in. When the light turned green, she said the car in front of her did not move. She said she waited a few seconds before initiating the horn on her vehicle, according to police.

After she initiated the horn, Mr. Hurd allegedly flipped her off and the other car blew its horn before proceeding into the intersection, according to police. The complainant said she initiated her horn again and the car in front of her slammed on its brakes, according to police.

The complainant said she changed lanes to the right, ending up next to the other vehicle, according to the report. Mr. Hurd then allegedly flipped her off again, according to the report. She told police she responded by flipping off Mr. Hurd and Mr. Hurd then proceeded to stick his torso out of the passenger side of the vehicle and allegedly threw a cup filled with a soft drink at the complainant’s window, according to police.

The complainant said she stopped her vehicle and asked the other car to pull over. She said the other car did not pull over so she dialed the police and followed the other car, according to police.

No one was taken into custody in this incident.

Domestic Battery

Eric O. Pate Jr., 31, 10730 Hollow Tree Court, Orland Park, was arrested on July 26 and charged with domestic battery after police were dispatched to the 100 block of Peach Street in reference to a report of a domestic situation.

Upon arrival, the complainant told police that Eric O. Pate returned home from being out drinking. Mr. Pate began arguing with the complainant because of a text message she received from a man, according to the report.

She told Mr. Pate that he must leave the residence, according to the report.

At that point, Mr. Pate allegedly kicked out the air conditioning unit and then allegedly hit her with an open palm on her face, splitting open her lip and making it bleed, according to police.

Mr. Pate initially refused to speak with officers but later said the complainant was texting a man. He said that he walked up and down the street with her phone but denied ever touching her, according to police. He told police that the complainant scratched him on his neck, according to the report. Officers did not observe any scratches or any obvious signs of injury to Mr. Pate, according to the report.

Officers did smell alcohol emanating from Mr. Pate, according to the report.

Park Forest police noted that they responded to that same residence on four separate occasions during the current calendar year. These other incidents were in addition to this incident, according to police.