Park Forest Police Blotter Reports for Feb. 4 Through Feb. 11, 2020

Officer Tim Jones says, “COVID-19 won’t get me. Y’all be safe out there!” Police shared this photo March 24, 2020 with this quote, stressing the importance of social distancing. Police ask, “How is it we can see he’s smiling, even with that mask on?” (Photo: PFPD)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- These police reports include arrests from February 4 through February 11, 2020. There were only two arrests during this week, one in connection with an outstanding warrant, the other on a municipal charge of battery.

This was a week that we received later. Getting caught up now in the midst of the novel coronavirus crisis. Neither of these calls relates to the novel coronavirus or COVID-19. Just adding that information to “timestamp” when these reports were published for those who return to read them years from now, for whatever reason.

We include the picture of Officer Tim Jones because he continues to inspire us all, especially during times of crisis.

Warrant: Failure to Appear

Shandra O. Bibbins, 22, 38 Sauk Trail, Park Forest, was arrested on February 6 and processed in connection with an extraditable warrant out of Will County on a charge of failure to appear.

Police were dispatched to the first block of Sauk Trail to investigate a report of a disturbance. After investigating, and due to conflicting stories at the scene, no arrests were made in connection with the alleged disturbance, according to police.

Police discovered Ms. Bibbins’ active an extraditable warrant when they did a LEADS inquiry on everyone allegedly connected to the reason police were called in the first place, according to police.

Battery

Aaron J. Bunton, 36, 348 Shabbona Dr., Park Forest, was arrested on February 8 and issued a municipal citation charging battery after police responded to the 300 block of Miami Street at 7:49 AM to investigate a report of battery.

The man told police that he was salting his driveway and sidewalk at his home in the 300 block of Miami Street when he was approached by a man, later identified as Aaron J. Bunton, who asked him, “Do you remember me?” Mr. Bunton then allegedly punched the Miami Street resident two to three times, knocking him to the ground, according to police.

While the man was on the ground, Mr. Bunton allegedly kicked him one time, according to the police.

The man said he did not remember Mr. Bunton saying anything as he walked away, according to police. The man entered his residence and called 911. He told police that he did not know the name of the man who allegedly punched him and nor did he know that the man lived on Shabbona Drive, according to police.

A witness was able to identify Mr. Bunton for police, according to the report. Mr. Bunton responded to the Park Forest Police Department after an officer contacted him, according to police.

Mr. Bunton told police that he paid the man to mow his lawn in the summer of 2019 and the man allegedly made inappropriate comments to his wife, according to police. Mr. Bunton allegedly admitted that he struck the man in the face, knocking him to the ground, cautioning him to “stay away from my house,” according to police.