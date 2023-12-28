Man Allegedly Beat a Woman for an Hour

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Police arrested a man who allegedly beat a woman for at least an hour, according to the alleged victim.

Police arrested Mishon C. Washington, 33, 332 Mohawk St., Park Forest, on November 7 and charged him with domestic battery and interference with the reporting of domestic violence.

Officers responded to a home on Mohawk Street at 10:03 AM to investigate a report of suspicious circumstances. Police later reclassified the call as domestic battery. SouthCom Dispatch advised that several people called and said that an unclothed woman was running in front of the home where officers were responding.

When they arrived, one officer made contact with a woman who was seated on the ground of the driveway. She was covered in a blanket. The officer asked what happened. The woman alleged that Mishon Washington had trapped her in a closet and hit her multiple times with a cord, according to the report.

According to the woman, Mr. Washington left the scene in a gray Nissan Altima.

The Wounds

The woman was visibly upset and crying. She had multiple lacerations and abrasions on the lower portions of her legs, according to police. The wounds on her legs appeared to be fresh and were bleeding, according to the report. An officer also saw abrasions on the upper and lower portions of both her left and right arms. This included the upper portions of her back and shoulder blade area.

Park Forest Paramedics arrived on the scene and began providing medical care to the woman.

Report: He Was Waiting

The woman told police that she dropped her children off at school around 8 AM. She got home at around 8:45 AM. When she entered her home, she saw that Mr. Washington was inside the house. He allegedly had an extension cord in his hand, according to police.

Mr. Washington allegedly told her that he had already turned the television volume up “to 100” so no one could hear her, according to police. The woman sat on the couch in the living room after Mr. Washington allegedly grabbed her around her body in a “hard, aggressive manner,” according to the report.

Woman Runs

She got up and ran into her bedroom in an attempt to get away from him. According to the victim, he followed her and allegedly kept asking her the location of some items, police said. He reportedly accused her children of stealing these items, according to police.

He Allegedly Beat Her with the Cord

Mr. Washington still had the extension cord in his hand, police said. He allegedly began to strike her about her body with the cord, according to police. He then allegedly pushed her into the bedroom closet. There, he continued to beat her many times with the extension cord, according to police.

After about an hour, the woman could push past Mr. Washington. She ran into the front room. As she did so, Mr. Washington allegedly punched her hard in the head multiple times, according to the report. The woman told police she didn’t know how many times Mr. Washington reportedly hit her.

She said it caused pain in her head.

She then managed to get out of the home. Mr. Washington allegedly fled the scene in a gray Nissan Ultima that had Florida license plates, according to police.

Police disseminated the information about the car to the Illinois State Police via ISPERN.

