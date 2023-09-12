Police Reports: Remembering Justin & Grateful for No DUIs First Week of July

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The first whole week of July at last was a week without DUI arrests. No DUIs, a true blessing.

Even through July 4 of this year, Park Forest saw no DUIs.

For now, DUIs are the only alleged offenses for which I publish booking photos. I do this for Justin Young, hoping other Justins might stay around.

For Justin Young

Justin Young. (Photo: Family)

Remembering Justin, I am happy when Park Forest has no DUIs.

I knew a senior in high school, a young man just coming into his own. He was incredibly polite, his mind starting to light up his senior year. I taught him as a junior and senior. His senior year, he lit up and was engaging, making plans.

I remember where he sat his last semester, attending class in person as COVID-19 wound down. We were still hybrid.

He played on our school’s football team and focused more on academics and college preparation during his senior year.

He was a young man with hopes and dreams.

Justin Young died in March 2021, killed by a drunk driver as he drove home after dropping his cousin Taj off at his house. Justin was sober and alert. The other car’s driver struck him head-on at high speed on Governors Highway in unincorporated Rich Township. She died as well.

Justin left us far, far too soon. I miss him now and find myself weeping once again.

If you drink, ever, please don’t drive. And there is absolutely nothing wrong with seeking help for a drinking problem. You lose nothing and gain the world. And your life back.

And the Justins of the world live to grow up.

No DUIs. Please.

Park Forest Police Blotter Reports Through July 10, 2023

A Week With No DUIs

Criminal Trespass

Police arrested Derek L. Williams, 37, 13 Hemlock St., Park Forest, on July 5 and charged him with criminal trespass to real property when police responded to a business in the 400 block of Sauk Trail to investigate a complaint of an unwanted subject.

Domestic Battery

Police arrested Romel Brock, 48, 331 Gentry St., Park Forest, on July 5 and charged him with misdemeanor domestic battery. Police responded to the 300 block of Gentry Street at 11:53 PM to investigate a domestic battery report.

Mr. Brock allegedly struck a woman in the face several times with a closed fist, according to police. According to the report, he reportedly placed both hands around her neck, choking her for approximately three seconds.

Domestic Battery

Police arrested Carolyn L. Moore, 25, 3522 Emerald Ave., Steger, on July 6 and charged her with domestic battery. Police responded to the Jackson and Antietam Streets area to investigate a domestic battery report at 1:11 p.m. SouthCom told officers that a man and woman were arguing in that area. According to the report, dispatchers said the woman allegedly bit the man, and the man allegedly hit her.

Police found the two at the intersection of Jackson Street and Blair Street. Both were arguing, according to police.

Woman Allegedly Bites Man

According to police, Ms. Moore allegedly began biting the man on the right forearm and left side of his torso under his armpit during an argument in a house. The man reportedly hit Ms. Moore in the head with her purse to stop her from biting him, according to police.

The man called police but did not wish to sign complaints against Ms. Moore, according to the report.

No one else witnessed the alleged incident, according to police. An officer did see red marks on the man’s right forearm and a significant bite mark on the left side of his torso, according to police.

Battery

Police arrested Michael L. Perry, 72, 101 Main St., #321, Park Forest, on July 7 and charged him with three counts of battery.

Police responded to the 100 block of Main Street at 9:20 AM to investigate a battery report. SouthCom Dispatch advised police of the name of the alleged offender, Michael Perry, who allegedly attacked four staff members and a construction crew, according to police.

Police spoke with staff members who went to Mr. Perry’s apartment to clean and take out the garbage. While speaking with Mr. Perry, a dispute began over a garbage bag between Mr. Perry and the staff.

Argument Over a Bag of Trash

Mr. Perry allegedly did not want staff to take the garbage bag, according to police.

During the argument, Mr. Perry allegedly grabbed a staff member by the neck with two hands, causing her to have difficulties breathing, according to the report. According to the report, she did not lose consciousness or stop breathing while Mr. Perry allegedly choked her.

The woman said Mr. Perry also allegedly grabbed her by the arm just above the elbow and pushed her into a wall, according to police.

According to the report, another staff member said Mr. Perry allegedly grabbed her hair and pulled it. Police said neither of the alleged victims wished to see paramedics.

Man Left with Red Marks on His Wrist and Forearm

A man was also in the unit assisting. According to the report, the man grabbed the garbage bag to gather trash to throw away. Mr. Perry allegedly confronted the man about the garbage bag. According to the report, Mr. Perry reportedly grabbed him by the right wrist and forearm area.

According to the report, the officer saw redness in the area where Mr. Perry allegedly grabbed the man. This alleged victim also did not desire to see paramedics.

And the final report in a week with no DUIs:

Driving While License Revoked

Police arrested Kireiselin M. Settles, 231 Arrowhead St., Park Forest, on July 8 and issued her citations charging driving while her license was revoked and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Officer Recognizes Driver

An officer traveling southbound on Allegheny Street from Arrowhead Street saw a black GMC SUV going northbound on Allegheny Street from 26th Street. As the vehicle passed, the officer saw Kireiselin Settles driving the SUV. The officer knew Ms. Settles from “numerous prior law enforcement encounters” and recalled that Ms. Settles had a revoked driver’s license, according to police.

The officer conducted a U-turn and ran a LEADS inquiry, which confirmed that Ms. Settles’s license was still revoked.

Driver Apologizes, Taken Into Custody Without Incident

The officer caught up to the vehicle as it backed into a driveway in the 200 block of Arrowhead Street. The officer activated his emergency lighting and approached Ms. Settles.

He told her she had no license and asked why she was driving. Ms. Settles apologized, telling the officer she was sorry. The officer took her into custody, placed her in handcuffs, and arranged to have her vehicle towed, according to the report.

About Police Reports

Please note that we repeatedly say “according to police” in these reports and often use the word “allegedly.” We are not asserting in any way that those arrested and/or charged have committed any offenses. We report on what is in the media reports furnished by police. As those charged are innocent until proven guilty, the burden is on prosecutors and police to prove all alleged crimes.

eNews Park Forest has always published the addresses of those arrested and will continue to do so. 5 ILCS 140/2.15 states that the governmental body (for these reports, the Police Department), shall release information on those who have been charged, including their name, age, and address. This information is necessary to ensure the proper identity of those arrested.

An arrest does not mean that a person is guilty. All those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty. It is the policy of eNews Park Forest to not remove items in the public record from publication. If your name is listed in the police reports, we will only add information relevant to the final disposition of the case at hand, e.g. “Mr. Smith was subsequently acquitted,” “Mr. Smith entered a guilty plea,” or “All charges against Mr. Smith were subsequently dropped.” We will do so upon receiving and verifying proof of such disposition.

All of the incidents in this report were captured on body-worn and/or dash-mounted cameras by officers at the respective scenes, according to police. All Park Forest police officers wear body-worn cameras. These devices are now typically abbreviated BWC in the reports.

Persons wishing to leave anonymous information on any criminal matters including narcotics or gang activity are encouraged to call the Park Forest Police Department Investigations Division at (708) 748-1309.