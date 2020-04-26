Alleged Sucker Punch, Attack, Lands Man Battery Charge

Squad vehicles parked outside the Park Forest Police Department. (Photo: Gary Kopycinski)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- A Park Forest man is facing a battery charge after he allegedly sucker-punched another man and then allegedly continued to strike him while the two were riding an elevator in Juniper Tower, according to police.

Adrian P. Bramlett Jr., 28, 350 Juniper St., Park Forest, was arrested on March 29 and charged with battery when police were dispatched to the 300 block of Juniper Street to investigate a report of battery.

Officers met with the complainant who said that he was getting into an elevator to leave the complex to take care of some errands, according to police. At the same time, a man he recognized but did not know personally got into the elevator with him. The complainant said he did not know the man’s name but new which apartment he lived in, according to police.

The man, later identified by officers as Adrian P. Bramlett, stared at the complainant and said to him, “What’s up with you?” and then allegedly lunged toward the complainant, according to police. The complainant said he backed away and paused when Mr. Bramlett allegedly began to attack him by punching him in the left eye and then allegedly punched him several more times in the face, according to police.

The complainant admitted that he had to struggle and hit Mr. Bramlett in order to defend himself, according to police.

After the elevator went to the lobby floor, the complainant told the police that he believed the man went back to his upstairs unit, according to the police.

A responding officer observed that the complainant’s left eye was bloodshot, consistent with being struck or hit with some type of blunt force, according to police. The complainant also had redness and swelling to his nose and minor scratches on his face, according to police. The complainant declined medical treatment, according to the report.

As officers were speaking with the complainant in the lobby, a man emerged from the elevator. The complainant said, “That’s him right there,” and one officer remained with the complainant as a second spoke with the man who identified himself as Mr. Bramlett, according to police.

The officer noted what appeared to be fresh minor cuts on the knuckles of Mr. Bramlett’s right hand and asked Mr. Bramlett how he acquired the injuries. Mr. Bramlett allegedly said that earlier, he was sitting down on the sidewalk, and scraped his knuckles while propping himself to stand up, according to police.

An officer confirmed with the complainant that he wanted Mr. Bramlett to be arrested and would sign a complaint against him on a charge of battery, according to police.

Police told Mr. Bramlett that he was being placed under arrest on suspicion of battery, according to police.

On the way to the police station, an officer asked Mr. Bramlett why he attacked the complainant and Mr. Bramlett denied attacking anyone, according to police.

This police report was the only arrest during the week of March 26-31, 2020.

An arrest does not mean that a person is guilty. All those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty. It is the policy of eNews Park Forest to not remove items in the public record from publication. If your name is listed in the police reports, we will only add information relevant to the final disposition of the case at hand, e.g. “Mr. Smith was subsequently acquitted,” “Mr. Smith entered a guilty plea,” or “All charges against Mr. Smith were subsequently dropped.” We will do so upon receiving and verifying proof of such disposition.

Persons wishing to leave anonymous information on any criminal matters including narcotics or gang activity are encouraged to call the Park Forest Police Department Investigations Division at (708) 748-1309.