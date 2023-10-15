Alleged Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault: Police Arrest Chicago Man

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- A Roku smart home surveillance device might make prosecutors’ job easier in the case of an alleged sexual assault from mid-summer. Police arrested a Chicago man and charged him with two counts of criminal sexual assault after responding to an apartment.

Authorities charged the man, David B. Jones, 52, 149 E. 122nd St., Chicago, with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, both Class X felonies, after an investigation that began July 21, 2023.

Warning: Graphic and Disturbing Material

The following contains graphic and disturbing information about an alleged sexual assault.

If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual assault or abuse, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-HOPE (800-656-4673).

Complainant Knew Alleged Offender Since Late 2022

A detective arrived at an apartment at North Arbor Trail to investigate a report of criminal sexual assault at approximately 7:20 p.m. on July 21. A patrol officer was already on the scene. That officer conducted an interview with the alleged victim, at which point he notified detectives and a Commander, according to police.

The complainant, who is also the alleged victim, told the detective that she lives in the apartment with her two small children. Since December 2022, she grew familiar with one of the maintenance employees of the apartment complex who she knows as “Dave,” according to police. Police later identified “Dave” as David E. Jones, according to police.

The complainant said she considers Mr. Jones a friend. She said she has hung out with him a handful of times. They communicate via text message on occasion but she frequently sees him in passing because he works and resides in the building next to the building where she lives, according to police.

She told police Mr. Jones was having difficulties because he had some family members pass, according to the report. So she invited him over to hang out, according to police.

On the evening of Thursday, July 20, 2023, somewhere between 6:30 PM and 7 PM, Mr. Jones arrived at her apartment. She invited him inside, according to police. She said she poured herself roughly two glasses of wine and did not finish the second. Mr. Jones drank cognac and the two sat on the couch in the living room talking for a couple of hours, according to police.

According to the report, shortly after Mr. Jones arrived, he asked to use the restroom, according to the report. As he walked to the restroom, he stopped and spoke briefly with the complainant. She saw a medium-sized, black handgun in his waistband, according to police. She said when he returned from the restroom, he placed the firearm either under the table or inside a backpack he brought with him to the apartment, according to police.

Alleged Victim Finds Herself Dozing Off

She told police she began to doze off midconversation around 8 PM, according to the report. According to the report, the complainant said it’s not unheard of for her to doze off while relaxing on the couch. However, this time she felt overwhelmingly lethargic. This was “not usual,” she told police. The complainant said she felt groggy, her eyelids heavy, and she could barely keep her eyes open, according to police. She said she recalled blinking very hard at one point for an extended period of time because of how she felt, according to the report.

Close to 10 p.m., the complainant said she dozed off a second time and fell asleep while Mr. Jones was still there, according to the report. She said she did not recall ever feeling that way before nor did she see Mr. Jones put anything in her drink, according to police. However, she said she was not watching him the entire time he was over. Likewise, she admitted to smoking her hookah and drinking the wine, according to police.

But hookah smoking and drinking wine, she did those things before also, she told detectives. However, she never felt the way she did during Mr. Jones’s visit, according to police.

Complainant Wakes Up “Suddenly” Around 11 p.m.

Near 11 p.m., the complainant said she woke up suddenly and saw Mr. Jones allegedly standing over her as he masturbated, according to police. She said she became startled and asked him, “What the hell are you doing?” At that point, Mr. Jones put his penis away and quickly set on the couch as though nothing had happened, according to police.

Complainant Captures Alleged Sexual Assault on Video

A short time later, the complainant rose from the couch and walked to her bathroom. While there, she reviewed camera footage clips that her interior smart home video surveillance equipment captured. She told the detective she wanted to see what Mr. Jones allegedly did while she was asleep, according to police.

In the footage, the woman saw Mr. Jones allegedly assault her by placing his erect penis on the lips of her mouth. He allegedly inserted his penis partially into her mouth a number of times over a two-hour period. He allegedly did this while she was unconscious, according to police.

She reported seeing more on the video too, according to police.

Alleged Offender Took Pictures and Videos

She said that Mr. allegedly took photographs and videos using his personal cell phone, according to police.

After watching the video clips, the woman returned to the living room and acted as though she knew nothing about the alleged assault, according to police. She told the detective she was afraid Mr. Jones might try to harm her because he was armed with the firearm, according to police.

She told the detective that she and Mr. Jones never had a sexual relationship. Likewise, she asserted she never made any sexual advances towards him, according to the report.

Mr. Jones eventually left her apartment, according to police. The complainant said the next morning, she spoke to two of her close friends about the alleged assault. They both urged her to contact the police department and report the incident, according to police.

She told the detective she felt embarrassment surrounding the situation, according to police.

Police gave the complainant information on Survivors of Assault and a copy of Explanation of Crime Victim Rights, Marcy’s rights, according to the report. Police gathered evidence from the apartment. This included hundreds of video clips from the complainant’s smart home application. Sounds, pets, and people trigger the device to record, according to police.

