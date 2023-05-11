Gary Men Convicted of Drug Conspiracy and Murder

Hammond, IN-(ENEWSPF)- Late Monday, Taquan Clarke, age 29, and Devontae Martin, age, 29, both of Gary, Indiana, were found guilty after a 6-day jury trial presided over by United States District Court Judge Philip P Simon, announced United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.

The jury returned verdicts of guilty against Clarke and Martin on all counts of the superseding indictment for conspiring to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of cocaine and heroin, and using a firearm to commit murder.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation Gang Response Investigative Team, the Gary Police Department, and the Lake County Sheriff’s Department. The trial was handled by Assistant United States Attorneys David J. Nozick, Caitlin M. Padula, and Kimberly L. Schultz.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. On May 26, 2021, the Department launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on these core principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results.

This is a release from the United States Department of Justice.