Domestic Incidents: Police Reports Through March 25, 2020

Park Forest, IL

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- These police reports include arrests through March 25, 2020. Charges for those arrested include felony aggravated domestic battery and two counts of domestic battery in separate domestic incidents.

Please note that we repeatedly say “according to police” in these reports and often use the word “allegedly.” We are not asserting in any way that those arrested and/or charged have committed any offenses. We report on what is in the media reports furnished by police. As those charged are innocent until proven guilty, the burden is on prosecutors and police to prove all alleged crimes.

eNews Park Forest has always published addresses of those arrested and will continue to do so. 5 ILCS 140/2.15 states that the governmental body (for these reports, the Police Department), shall release information on those who have been charged, including their name, age, and address. This information is necessary to ensure the proper identity of those arrested.

An arrest does not mean that a person is guilty. All those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty. It is the policy of eNews Park Forest to not remove items in the public record from publication. If your name is listed in the police reports, we will only add information relevant to the final disposition of the case at hand, e.g. “Mr. Smith was subsequently acquitted,” “Mr. Smith entered a guilty plea,” or “All charges against Mr. Smith were subsequently dropped.” We will do so upon receiving and verifying proof of such disposition.

eNews Park Forest reports this information because the public in the United States has the right to know.

Felony Aggravated Domestic Battery

Robert M. Harper, 31, 6809 S. Prairie Ave., Chicago, was arrested on March 20 and charged with felony aggravated domestic battery after police were dispatched to the first block of Brooke Park Lane at 1:56 AM to investigate a report of a domestic incident.

While officers were approaching a building in the 100 block of North Arbor Trail, one officer saw a man wearing a black sweater, black pants, and black shoes, carrying two duffel bags. He was later identified as Robert M. Harper, according to the police.

Mr. Harper noticed officers entering the building and allegedly ran through the hallway and out a Westside door, according to police.

The officer advised SouthCom Dispatch that Mr. Harper was running West away from the building at which time another officer gave chase, according to police. Two officers detained Mr. Harper as he was attempting to enter his Uber ride, according to police.

An officer spoke with the complainant, the alleged victim, who said that she returned home from work and Mr. Harper was at her residence where he stays a couple of days at a time and then goes to unknown locations, according to police. Mr. Harper and the complainant engaged in conversation at which time he told the complainant that he would be leaving and heading to Walmart to purchase a new gaming system, according to police. The complainant told Mr. Harper that she had to get up early the following day and go to work and that she would be locking her residence, according to police.

At this point, Mr. Harper allegedly became very agitated and told her that he would be grabbing his belongings and leaving the residence, according to police. The two engaged in a verbal argument which led Mr. Harper allegedly to become very irate and he physically hit the complainant, according to police. She alleged that she was hit and scratched in multiple places on her body including both of her arms, her chest area, as well as markings by her neck, according to police.

The complainant told an officer that Mr. Harper allegedly choked her, restricting her airflow for approximately 5 to 10 seconds, “but closer to five,” according to police.

While Mr. Harper was allegedly choking her, the complainant said she grabbed a pair of scissors out of self-defense, according to police. She said she did not cut or stab to Harper with the scissors but simply use them as a scare tactic to get Mr. Harper off of her, according to police.

Mr. Harper then grabbed his groceries that were in the fridge and allegedly proceeded to throw the groceries throughout the hallway leading from the residence to the elevator, according to police.

After Mr. Harper was arrested and processed on the charge of aggravated domestic battery, he was transported to the Will County Adult Detention Center for a bond hearing, according to police.

Two Counts of Domestic Battery

Breanna L. Coleman, 21, 74 Indianwood Blvd., Park Forest, was arrested on March 23 and charged with two counts of domestic battery (bodily harm) and one count of resisting/obstructing a peace officer.

Police responded to a residence in the first block of Indianwood Boulevard to investigate a domestic disturbance at 12:56 PM. They were met at the front door by a child who insisted that the officers “hurry” and allowed the officers to enter, according to police. A woman could be heard inside yelling, “Somebody come get her,” according to police.

When police entered, they saw a woman laying on her side on the living room floor with her arm around the neck of another woman, Breanna L. Coleman, restraining her, according to police. Another child was helping restrain Ms. Coleman by laying across both women, according to police.

Officers separated the subjects and one officer initially attempted to speak with Ms. Coleman but she was allegedly uncooperative, according to police. On two occasions, Ms. Coleman allegedly ignored the officer’s instructions to remain seated and had to be held by her arm and directed toward a chair, according to police.

An officer asked Ms. Coleman several times what happened but she allegedly ignored his inquiries, according to police.

Police spoke with a woman who said that Ms. Coleman asked if she could babysit her five-month-old daughter so she could attend a job interview, according to police. The woman refused and Ms. Coleman and the woman began to argue, according to police. During the alleged argument, Ms. Coleman allegedly lunged toward the woman, grabbed her by the neck, and began to wrestle with her and allegedly forced her on to the couch, according to police. Ms. Coleman then laid on top of the woman and allegedly struck her at least once on the left side of her head near her ear, according to police.

A child tried to intervene, attempting to grab Ms. Coleman, according to the police. Ms. Coleman allegedly began to struggle with the child and eventually pushed him over the couch, causing him to be wedged between the couch and the wall, according to police.

Ms. Coleman and the woman allegedly began to wrestle again, according to police. The child freed himself from behind the couch and assisted the woman with restraining Ms. Coleman, according to the police.

Police arrived a short time later, according to the report.

After speaking with others at the home, an officer instructed Ms. Coleman to stand up and turn around, according to police. The officer placed his hand on Ms. Coleman’s right arm but she allegedly pulled away, according to police. The officer advised Ms. Coleman to turn around so he could place her in handcuffs. Ms. Coleman allegedly refused to turn around and then began to clench her face and flexed her arms, according to police. The officer informed Ms. Coleman that she was under arrest on suspicion of domestic battery but Ms. Coleman allegedly ignored the officer and continued to flexor arms and pull away in an attempt to “defeat arrest,” according to the report.