Domestic Incidents: Police Reports Through December 17, 2019

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- These police reports include arrests through December 17, 2019. Charges for those arrested include two separate domestic incidents which resulted in charges domestic battery. There was also an incident that resulted in a charge of obstructing identification.

Obstructing Identification

Daniel A. Nash, 19, 9677 S. Luella Ave., Chicago, was arrested on December 14 and charged with one count of obstructing identification and was provided a court date of January 27, 2020.

An officer patrolling at approximately 4:01 AM on Dogwood Street traveling in the Southwest direction from Cedar Street saw a man walking near the passenger side doors of vehicles on Cedar Street instead of walking along the sidewalk. The officer found this suspicious as there had been a number of vehicle burglaries reported in the area, according to police.

When the officer stopped the man and asked his name, he allegedly gave the officer a false name, according to police. When the officer was unable to confirm the name that the man allegedly gave, the officer arrested the man, later determined to be Daniel A. Nash, on suspicion of obstruction of identification, according to police.

Domestic Battery

Vincent Millison, 53, 14 McGarity Rd., Park Forest, was arrested on December 14 and charged with domestic battery after police responded to the first block of McGarity Road to investigate a report of a domestic dispute.

Mr. Millison allegedly grabbed a woman by the neck and struck the right side of her face with an open hand, according to police.

Domestic Battery

Deja Thomas, 23, 35 N. Rebecca St., Glenwood, was arrested on December 16 and charged with domestic battery after police responded to the 23400 block of South Western Avenue to investigate a report of a domestic dispute.

Ms. Thomas allegedly entered a bedroom and began hitting a man “in the face multiple times with an open hand while he was sleeping” when she suspected that the man was cheating on her, according to police. Ms. Thomas also allegedly threw shoes at the man, according to police.

The alleged victim recorded video on his phone of Ms. Thomas allegedly throwing shoes at him, according to police.

Police had been to that address a total of five times in 2017 and 2018 to investigate domestic-related incidents, according to the report.