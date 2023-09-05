Chiropractor Indicted on Alleged Fraudulent Claims to Insurers

Chicago, IL-(ENEWSPF)- A suburban Chicago chiropractor has been indicted on federal fraud charges for allegedly billing a private insurer for nonexistent services.

SEUNG HAN LIM owned and operated Movement Health and Rehab, also known as Motu Chiropractic and Motu Chiromassage, in Libertyville, Ill. From 2016 to 2019, Lim submitted fraudulent claims to Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois for purported healthcare services that Lim knew were not provided, according to an indictment unsealed today in U.S. District Court in Chicago.

The indictment states that some fraudulent claims were for services purportedly provided on dates when either Lim or the patient were not in Illinois.

Specifics in the Indictment

Lim submitted other claims for services purportedly rendered by another chiropractor to Lim and Lim’s family members. However, Lim knew that the other chiropractor did not provide those services. He also knew that BCBS would have denied the claims had Lim been identified as the rendering provider. The indictment states that the insurer prohibited claims from providers for services rendered to the provider or their immediate family members.

When BCBS attempted to audit Lim’s claims, he prepared false patient medical records and other documents and submitted them to BCBS, the indictment states.

As a result of the scheme, Lim and his clinic fraudulently obtained at least $430,000 from BCBS, the indictment states.

Charges

The indictment charges Lim, 40, of Lincolnshire, Ill., with 14 counts of health care fraud. Each count is punishable by up to ten years in federal prison. Lim officially appeared on August 30 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Gabriel A. Fuentes.

Morris Pasqual, Acting United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, announced the indictment. With him were:

Robert W. “Wes” Wheeler, Jr., Special Agent-in-Charge of the Chicago Field Office of the FBI,

Irene Lindow, Special Agent-in-Charge of the Great Lakes Region of the U.S. Department of Labor, Office of the Inspector General.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Paige Nutini and Jasmina Vajzovic represent the government.

An indictment is not evidence of guilt. The law presumes the defendant’s innocence and entitles the defendant to a fair trial. The government has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. The Court must impose a reasonable sentence under federal statutes and the advisory U.S. Sentencing Guidelines if convicted.

This is a release from the United States Department of Justice.