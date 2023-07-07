Will County Forest Preserve Offers Exploration, Sustainability Programs

Joliet, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Will County Forest Preserve District’s program schedule offers many ways to explore, paddle and hike to view creatures and nature. You can also learn how to go green with composting techniques and rain barrels at a July 22 program. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org. Here is the lineup:



Discovery Isle – Beavers: 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. Drop in anytime from 1-3 p.m. to learn amazing beaver facts. Free for all ages.

Sunset Paddle: 7-9 p.m. Friday, July 21, Monee Reservoir, Monee Township. Watch the sunset as you paddle the lake’s relaxing evening waters. All equipment will be provided. Once off the water, hang out by the fire and enjoy s’mores. This is a recreational, self-guided, non-instructional program. Ages 18 or older; $20 per person. Register by July 20.

Lake Renwick Migratory Bird Viewing: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Aug. 12, Lake Renwick Heron Rookery Nature Preserve, Plainfield. See herons, egrets, cormorants, and eagles during these weekly viewing sessions while preserve access is restricted for nesting season. Volunteers and staff will be on hand to answer questions. Free for all ages.

Museum Campus Exploration Day: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, July 22 and Aug. 26, Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. Drop in for a self-guided exploration of the campus. Visit the 18th-century-era Traders Cabin or peek inside the Native American longhouse above the pollinator garden. Learn about the French fur traders and Potawatomi who once called this area home.

Rain Barrels at the Preserve

What About Composters and Rain Barrels?: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, July 22, Plum Creek Nature Center, Crete Township. Two experts will be on-site to get you started toward a more sustainable home. Tour the nature center’s composting demonstration trail to see four different composters. A naturalist will be available to give a composting overview to enhance your knowledge and readiness. A representative from The Conservation Foundation will answer questions about setting up, maintaining, and enjoying rain barrels and composters at your home. The Forest Preserve is partnering with The Conservation Foundation to provide a rain barrel and composter preorder sale. Order yours online at upcycle-products.com/il-programs/wcfpd/. You must preorder your rain barrel and/or compost bin to participate in the pickup at the event. The order deadline is July 14 for mail-in orders and July 18 for online orders. Free for all ages.

Fireflies Night Hike: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 22, Thorn Creek Woods Nature Preserve, Park Forest. Fireflies or lightning bugs, no matter what you call them, their flashing light seen throughout the night heralds the official arrival of summer. Join a naturalist on this popular hike and discover why fireflies flash back and forth to each other and what it means. Let the magic of lightning bugs entrance you on this summer night adventure. Registration is required by Monday, July 17, and can be made by calling Thorn Creek Woods Nature Center at 708-747-6320.

For more information on the Forest Preserve District of Will County, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.