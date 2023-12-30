Victim Witness Advocate Emma Rannells Receives Service Award from Alliance Against Intoxicated Motorists

Joliet, IL-(ENEWSPF)- State’s Attorney James Glasgow announced that Victim Witness Advocate Emma Rannells received the Diane Mains Award from the Alliance Against Intoxicated Motorists (AAIM) for her dedication assisting impaired driving crash victims and their families.

“In addition to prosecuting impaired driving cases, my Office provides victims much-needed support throughout the criminal justice process,” Glasgow said. “Emma Rannells deserves this significant honor. This is in recognition of her dedicated service and commitment to victims of impaired driving and their families. Crime victims need support and advocacy throughout the criminal justice process. This is no different for victims harmed by impaired drivers—who often suffer both emotional and physical injury.”

Rannells Selected from Many

Rannells was among several victim advocates, prosecutors, police officers, and AAIM supporters from throughout Illinois recognized for their contributions to the fight against drunken driving.

“It is a great honor to have been selected by AAIM for this meaningful award,” Rannells said. “The members of our victim advocate team work each and every day. They provide the support and encouragement needed by the many victims we serve. They walk with them as they go through some of the most traumatic experiences in their lives. We strive to provide victims the tools they need to recover.”

Mission of AAIM

The mission of AAIM is to prevent deaths and injuries. The focus is on those caused by chemically impaired or distracted operators of any motor vehicle or watercraft. AAIM also assists victims of these crashes in Illinois. AAIM is Illinois’ only not-for-profit victim advocacy organization that works closely with victims of impaired and reckless driving. The name of the award Rannells received is in honor of AAIM Victim Advocate Diane Mains. She passed away in 2006. Mains’ daughter, Caitlyn, died from a drunk driver a week before her high school graduation in 2003.

Victim Witness Advocates in the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office are available to assess needs, provide resources and referrals, inform crime victims of their rights, provide notice of case status, explain the court process and proceedings, and coordinate support services throughout the criminal justice process. Advocates also accompany victims to court to explain proceedings, offer support, and act as liaisons to the prosecutor. They ensure safety precautions are available when needed.