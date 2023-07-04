Update on Union Conflict at Somonauk Park

The Cement Masons’ Union Local 502 continues to assert that YAD Construction is not paying workers the prevailing wage rate. (Photo John Hudzik)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- A dispute continues regarding whether a village contractor, YAD Construction, is paying prevailing wages to workers at Somonauk Park pavilion. As reported on June 22 in eNews Park Forest, work hit a snag when representatives of the Cement Masons Union Local No. 502 began to picket the work site. The conflict appears no closer to a resolution.

Representatives of the Cement Masons’ Union Local No. 502 maintain that workers’ pay is a flat daily wage. They say this is well below the legal requirements of the prevailing hourly wage rate.

YAD Construction maintains that is not the case and has supplied the village with documentation to substantiate its position.

According to Kevin Adams, Director of Recreation, Parks and Community Health for the village, statements YAD supplied, employees’ wages “match what was submitted as certified payroll.”

However, Adams noted that wages paid were accurate for 2022 but not for 2023 Cook County rates.

“The contractor is aware of the discrepancy, vowed to make their employees whole on the next payroll, and will provide the village with updated certified payrolls showing this has been rectified,” Adams stated.

As of Friday morning, June 30, Claudio Robles, an organizer for the Cement Masons’ Union, said that the union received no information or documentation from YAD or the village that supports YAD’s claim that it is paying prevailing wages. Robles noted that village officials, including Mayor Joe Woods, visited the site this week. However, they have not provided any details regarding communication with YAD Construction.

Robles stated that workers continue to report that they receive a flat daily wage well below the prevailing rate.

Work on the new Somonauk Park pavilion continues as the wage rate conflict continues. (Photo John Hudzik)

In the meantime, it appears that work on the pavilion foundation and associated plumbing continues. Robles noted that the union is not attempting to stop workers. He notes that their sign clearly states, “Not seeking any person to stop work or refuse to make deliveries.”

eNews Park Forest reached out to the village officials for comment on the union’s statements. We have yet to receive a reply.