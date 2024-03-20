South Suburban Police Chiefs Get $900,000 from Feds Thanks to Robin Kelly

Washington, D.C.-(ENEWSPF)- Congresswoman Robin Kelly announced nearly $15 million in community projects for the 2nd congressional district. $900,000 will go to the South Suburban Association of Chiefs of Police (SSACOP). Park Forest is a founding member of the South Suburban Chiefs Association.

U.S. Representative Robin Kelly (IL-02) voted to advance the first Fiscal Year 2024 government appropriations package on March 6. The legislation passed the House 339 to 85.

In the House, Rep. Maxwell Frost (D), whose district includes Orlando, FL, voted “Nay.” The only other Democrat to vote against the bill was Rep. Mark Takano of Riverside, CA. According to Congresswoman Kelly, Representatives Frost and Takano voted against the spending measure as a protest.

“Maxwell and Takano voted no, knowing the bill would pass as a protest,” Congresswoman Kelly told News Park Forest. “There is a terrible anti-gun safety rider in the legislation. I almost voted no also.”

The congresswoman is a strong advocate for gun safety.

A Protest Vote for Some

According to Rep. Kelly, some questioned whether the gentlemen from Florida and California would reject any monies designated for their districts.

“They believed in the rest of the bill, but a few decided to take a protest vote,” Rep. Kelly said.

This bill funds nearly $15 million for community projects for IL-02. The Senate passed the legislation 75 to 22 on March 8, and President Biden signed it on March 9.

“I’m proud to advance over $15 million in community project funding and protect critical government services that millions of American families rely on,” said Congresswoman Robin Kelly. “I’m glad that my Democratic colleagues and I were successful in removing many of House Republicans’ harmful cuts and pass government funding bills that will improve public safety, support working families, and help our communities thrive. I look forward to seeing these investments build stronger communities across Illinois.”

$900,000 for South Suburban Association of Chiefs of Police

Rep. Kelly championed funding for 13 projects that will directly benefit residents of IL-02. These include:

$500,000 for the Boys and Girls Club of Livingston County Intergenerational Center

$540,000 for the Rantoul Youth Center Facilities Renovation Project

$143,000 for the Police Safety Equipment Upgrades and Technology Modernization

$900,000 for the South Suburban Association of Chiefs of Police Task Force Enhancement and Technology Upgrade Program

$4,000,000 for the Cook County, Section 219, IL

$850,000 for the Burnham Avenue Grade Separation Project – Burnham, IL

$500,000 for the Chicago Neighborhood Rebuild Program – South Chicago, IL

$850,000 for the City of Danville Madison Neighborhood Revitalization Project – Danville, IL

$4,116,279 for the David Bradley Industrial Park Incubator Rehabilitation Project – Bradley, IL

$500,000 for the Eastern Will County Truck Routing Project – Monee and Crete, IL

$500,000 for the Jackson Park Burnham Building Restoration – Chicago, IL

$850,000 for the Respond Now Food Pantry Expansion Project – Chicago Heights, IL

$525,250 for the UCAN Riverdale Community Center – Riverdale, IL

Additionally, the FY 2024 government funding package will lower costs and create good-paying jobs for Illinoisians while providing more resources for communities to address pressing issues like gun violence, maternal mortality, addiction, food insecurity, and more.

President Biden thanked Leaders Schumer and McConnell, Senators Murray and Collins, Speaker Mike Johnson, Leader Jeffries, and Representatives Granger and DeLauro for their leadership.

March 20, 2024, 10 AM–Errata: Congresswoman Kelly contacted us Wednesday morning to clarify that some in Congress voted against the bill as a protest because of an anti-gun safety rider attached. We appreciate the clarification.