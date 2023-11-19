South Holland Master Chorale Presents “Holiday Joy and Fanfare”

South Holland, IL-(ENEWSPF)- ‘Tis the season for “Holiday Joy and Fanfare.” South Holland Master Chorale, under the direction of Philip J. Bauman, will present a pair of holiday concerts featuring Danial Pinkham’s “Christmas Cantata,” along with holiday songs and carols by John Rutter, Dan Forrest, David Willcocks, and others.

Chicago Gargoyle Brass, organist Mark Sudeith, and pianist Marilyn Bourgeois will join the 90-member Chorale in Sunday performances on Dec. 3 at 4 p.m. at St. John Neumann Parish, 17951 Dixie Highway, Homewood, and Dec. 10 at 4 p.m. at Christ Our Savior Parish, 880 E. 154th Street, South Holland. Admission is free, and donations are accepted.

Join us for “Holiday Joy and Fanfare.”

For more information, visit www.southhollandmasterchorale.org.

About The Chorale as it Prepares Holiday Joy

South Holland Master Chorale’s 90-plus active members have a long history. They are one of the premiere singing ensembles of the Chicago Southland.

The Chorale grew from a group that began in the early 1970s under the direction of the late J. Albert Kindig at what was then Thornton Junior College. Thornton Junior College later became South Suburban College in South Holland. People knew the group for many years as South Suburban Chorale. Under the direction of Albert M. Jackson from 1998 until 2022, the Chorale now receives financial support from the Village of South Holland, from which it takes its current name.

The Chorale draws singers from no fewer than 40 cities and villages. These extend from the South Side of Chicago to Kankakee and from Orland Park to Chesterton, Indiana. Broadly diverse and proudly non-discriminatory, the Chorale enjoys membership from various demographics. The Chorale has always remained a non-auditioned group – all who love fine choral music and are willing to work hard to achieve perfection are welcome, regardless of previous choral experience.

Now, under the direction of Philip J. Bauman, South Holland Master Chorale remains the Chicago Southland’s premiere symphonic chorus. Its members performed many of the greatest masterpieces of classical choral and choral/orchestral literature.

Over its long existence, the Chorale has performed throughout the Chicago south suburbs and Northwest Indiana, presenting major works such as Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony and Carl Orff’s “Carmina Burana” with the LaPorte (Ind.) Symphony, Mozart’s “Requiem” and Bernstein’s “Mass” with the Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra, Mozart’s Grand Mass in C minor with the Chicago Community Chorus, as well as Mendelssohn’s “Hymn of Praise” and contemporary American composer Dan Forrest’s “Requiem for the Living.”