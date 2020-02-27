Southland College Prep Phys Ed, Dance Students Learn to Save Lives with CPR

Johari Toussaint, Southland College Prep Charter High School freshman, practices CPR on a training mannequin during an orientation session at the school conducted by Advocate Trinity Hospital teams. (PHOTO SUPPLIED)

Advocate Trinity Hospital Nursing Team Teaches 300 Students the Basics of CPR

Richton Park, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Nearly 300 students of the Southland College Prep Charter High School, 4601 Sauk Trail, Richton Park, Ill., received life-saving CPR training yesterday through a new school partnership with Advocate Trinity Hospital and Cook County Commissioner Donna Miller (6th District).

Six specially-trained nurses from Advocate Trinity Hospital South, led by Jacquelyn Whitten, DNP, MSN, RN, chief nurse officer and vice president of nursing services, conducted an informational session and hands-on lessons in the basics of CPR, using life-sized training mannequins for students enrolled in physical education and dance classes.

“We want these students to know they can potentially save a life with fast action,” Whitten said. “When you observe a person with no pulse, begin with a call to 911. This step alone can make the difference in outcomes.”

Following through with chest compressions, opting for an AED [automated external defibrillator] and remaining calm while awaiting the arrival of an EMS team were subsequent steps shared during the training. Students who completed the orientation class were awarded certificates recognizing their participation in the training.

The training was sponsored by Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.’s Lambda Tau Omega chapter and coordinated by Comm. Miller, who is an AKA member.

“During this year’s American Heart Month, we appreciate the generous collaboration of Alpha Kappa Alpha’s Lamba Tau Omega chapter with Advocate Trinity Hospital, South, in introducing our students to important information about the value of knowing how to properly administer CPR,” said Dr. Blondean Y. Davis, Southland College Prep, CEO.

This is news from Southland College Prep.