Prairie State College to Host Fall 2023 Open House November 11

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Prairie State College (PSC) will host its Fall 2023 Open House to provide prospective students an opportunity to explore campus, meet the esteemed faculty and staff, and discover the vast array of educational programs and resources available. The event will occur on Saturday, November 11, from 10 a.m. to Noon on the Main PSC Campus at 202 S. Halsted St. in Chicago Heights.

Attendees interested in enrolling for spring classes will gain valuable insights into the admissions requirements. This will ensure you have all the necessary information to start or continue your educational journey at PSC. Talk to instructors about information technology, cyber security, pharmacy programs, accounting, dental assisting, physical therapist assistant, and more. PSC offers these and more than 100 other programs.

Learn more about our programs here.

Fall 2023 Open House Includes Radio Personalities

On-air radio personalities from Power 92.3 and 106.3 FM will be on campus. They will have their Street Teams, who will enhance the guests’ experiences with exciting giveaways, including concert tickets and more. Light refreshments will be provided.

Those planning to attend this free Fall 2023 Open House event can RSVP in advance here.

For information about becoming a student at Prairie State College, please get in touch with Beth Wyack. She is Manager of Recruitment and Outreach, at (708) 709-7776 or email [email protected].

Prairie State College Profile

Prairie State College is a two-year community college. It offers associate degrees, technical and career certificates, and adult, corporate, and continuing education. It is one of the 39 community college districts (comprising 48 colleges) in Illinois. PSC was the first Illinois community college to guarantee all credits will transfer to other Illinois colleges and universities. This is an assurance that has grown through the Illinois Articulation Initiative.