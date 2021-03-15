Marian Catholic Fine Arts Department Achievements and Accolades

The Fine Arts wing at Marian Catholic High School. (PHOTO SUPPLIED)

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Marian Catholic High School students started 2021 with a bang. With a Fine Arts Department known for success, both the Marian Catholic Band and Marian Catholic Speech Team competed in state-wide tournaments already this year.

10 students were named all-state musicians by the Illinois Music Education Association (ILMEA). This is the highest honor a high school music student can achieve in Illinois. Congratulations to Michelle Brannon ’21 – Flute (South Holland, Ill.), Ahlia Garza ’21 – Bass Clarinet (Cedar Lake, Ind.), Caleb Crockett ’21 – Trombone (Schererville, Ind.), Eyan Idohl ’21 – Clarinet (Matteson, Ill.), Christopher Scarver Jr. ’21 – Clarinet (Hazel Crest, Ill.), Donovan Flagg ’21 – Bass Trombone (Riverdale, Ill.), Roisin Walsh ’22 – French Horn (Tinley Park, Ill.), Etienne Atangana ’22 – Tenor Saxophone (South Holland, Ill.), Joshua Bell ’22 – Baritone Saxophone (St. John, Ind.), Kolin Brannon ’23 – Euphonium (South Holland, Ill.).

The Marian Catholic Speech Team also had amazing success at the IHSA State Speech Tournament. 17 students advanced to the IHSA State Competition after crushing one of the toughest Sectionals in Illinois. The students who advanced were Abimbola Adekoya ’21 (Country Club Hills, Ill.), Marcus Bobbitt ’23 (Matteson, Ill.), Caleb Braziel ’21 (Richton Park, Ill.), Joselyn Guzzo ’24 (St. John, Ind.), Andres Vazquez ’21 (Chicago, Ill.), Brookelin Busby ’23 (Schererville, Ind.), Candice Brennan ’23 (Chicago Heights, Ill.), Christian Reed ’24 (Burnham, Ill.), J Van Beest ’23 (Flossmoor, Ill.), Jayda Taylor ’23 (South Holland, Ill.), Tommy Walsh ’24 (Tinley Park, Ill.), Vanessa Barajas ’22 (Hammond, Ind.), Abigail Urban ’23 (Chicago Heights, Ill.), Coralie Humbert ’23 (Cedar Lake, Ind.), Alexander Korfiatis ’21 (Schererville, Ind.), Mia Lockett ’22 (Richton Park, Ill.), Taylor Trojan ’21 (Homewood, Ill.).

Results: Abimbola Adekoya ’21 placed fourth in Special Occasion Speaking, Marcus Bobbitt ’23 placed third in Informative Speaking, Abimbola Adekoya ’21 & Caleb Braziel ’21 placed fifth in Dramatic Duet Acting, Alexander Korfiatis ’21 was a finalist in Extemporaneous Speaking, Mia Lockett ’22 was a finalist in Oratorical Declamation, and Mia Lockett ’22 & Taylor Trojan ’21 were finalists in Humorous Duet Acting. Even during a socially distanced pandemic, these wonderful students are willing and able to share their many gifts and talents across the state of Illinois. Our ILMEA all-state musicians share the gift of their musical talents, and the Speech State Competitors used their voices and shared their stories. Congratulations to all in the Marian Catholic Fine Arts Department.

This is news from Marian Catholic High School.