Illinoisans Can Earn a State of Illinois High School Diploma Free of Charge This Summer

Illinois Community College Board will pay for thousands of Illinois residents to take the GED® exam

Springfield, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Illinois Community College Board (ICCB) is picking up the cost for state residents to earn a State of Illinois High School Diploma (formerly high school equivalency certificate).

Over 1.2 million Illinoisans don’t have a high school diploma. The state grant funding can be used in the form of discount codes to take the tests free of charge.

“People that earn a high school diploma make $600 more a month on average so taking these tests and earning that diploma is a big deal. It can lead to better lives for thousands of Illinoisans and we want to remove as many barriers as possible,” said ICCB Executive Director Brian Durham.

To educate the public, the ICCB has launched a digital campaign to spread the word about the critical grant funding available to take the test for free using the discount code ILSAVE.

How To Get Your Free Illinois Diploma

Interested residents can go to FREEGEDIL.ORG to access the testing site, use the code and take the test.

Once there:

Use the GED Testing Service link to register for testing.

Use the ILSAVE discount code at checkout.

Once you pass the GED testing, complete the Illinois Constitution Requirement to earn your State of Illinois High School Diploma.

“Receiving a State of Illinois High School Diploma is the first step on a career path to better job opportunities in high-demand Jobs,” said Jennifer Foster, Deputy Executive Director, and State Administrator of High School Equivalency for ICCB.

A third-party company administers the GED test. The cost for the test without the discount code is $144. Illinois residents have until September 30 to use the code to take the exam for free.

Need help to prepare for the exam? Use this Program Directory link to find an Adult Education offering free test preparation.

This is news from the Illinois Community College Board (ICCB).