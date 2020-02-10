4 Southland College Prep Speech Team Members Place First in IHSA Regional Tournament

Southland College Prep Speech team members who placed first in IHSA individual events at the Marian Catholic High School Regional tournament (l. to r.) are: Josh Tisdale, Savannah Taffe, Nyah Ware, and Bri’Yon Watts. (Photo by John Smierciak)

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Southland College Prep Charter High School, of Richton Park, Illinois, scored four first places in the Illinois High School Association’s Regional Individual Speech Event tournament hosted by Marian Catholic High School February 8.

Southland placed first in four of fourteen individual events, scored second in one event and placed third and fourth in each of three events.

Southland also placed second in the “Performance-in-the-Round” category, presenting an excerpt from “for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf,” a dramatic prose poem which tells stories in word and dance of seven women who have suffered oppression in a racist and sexist society.

“These significant results in the IHSA Regional competition are a tribute to the effort and energy expended by our students and the talented and thoughtful leadership of our Speech team’s co-head coaches, Cheryl Frazier and Frank Rice,” Dr. Davis said.

Southland’s first-place medalists in individual competitions were: Josh Tisdale for Humorous Interpretation; Nyah Ware for Impromptu Speaking; Bri’Yon Watts for Poetry Reading and Savannah Taffe in Radio Speaking.

Carey Gidron placed second in Oratorical Declamation.

Placing third in the meet were Southland’s Lauren Jenkins for Informative Speaking; Candace Cochran in Original Oratory; and Nyah Ware in Special Occasion Speaking.

Fourth place winners in the tournament were Bri’yon Watts and Isaiah Morton for Dramatic Duet Acting; Isaiah Morton in Dramatic Interpretation and Kylie Hughes for Extemporaneous Speaking.

In the overall competition, Southland placed third in the Regional speech tournament. Homewood-Flossmoor placed first, Marian Catholic second, Joliet West fourth and Thornwood was in fifth place.

This is news from Southland College Prep.