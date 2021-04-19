Rep. Kelly: Illinois Veterans to Receive $1,400 Payments from American Rescue Plan

Congresswoman Robin Kelly. (PHOTO SUPPLIED)

Washington, D.C.-(ENEWSPF)- Congresswoman Robin Kelly (IL-02) announced April 15 that many Illinoisans who receive Veterans’ benefits could expect Economic Impact Payments of up to $1,400 to hit their bank accounts beginning immediately.

“My office has heard from many Veterans and others in Illinois who are concerned about the status of their Economic Impact Payments from the American Rescue Plan,” said Rep. Kelly. “Help is on the way, and as of this week, Veterans who receive Compensation and Pension benefits and do not file a tax return will begin seeing those Economic Impact Payments hit their bank accounts. This is welcome news for Illinois and our Veterans.”

The latest round of payments applies specifically to veterans and their beneficiaries who receive Compensation and Pension (C&P) benefit payments and who do not normally file a tax return.

Most payments will be automatically deposited into bank accounts or loaded onto the Direct Express cards where veterans receive their benefits. Those waiting on paper checks or debit cards through the mail should expect to receive their payments over the next several days.

In most cases, these payments are automatic, and no action is necessary to receive them. Rep. Kelly encourages all Illinoisans to use the “Get My Payment” tool from IRS.gov to check the status of their payments and make sure they receive the money they are owed.

Many Americans have already received their payments. In total, 85 percent of Illinois adults are expected to receive Economic Impact Payments of up to $1,400 per person through the American Rescue Plan that Rep. Kelly helped to pass.

Veterans with questions or concerns about how they will receive their payments can contact Rep. Kelly’s office at 708-679-0078.

This is news from Congresswoman Robin Kelly.