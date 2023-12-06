Rep. Kelly Helps Secure $45,000 AmeriCorps Award for Governors State

University Park, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Congresswoman Robin Kelly (IL-02) celebrated a $45,180 federal grant awarded to Governors State University to support a new AmeriCorps VISTA project.

Governors State University’s VISTA project will double the current capacity of the Jaguar Jumps program. This serves students with disabilities and provides wrap-around services to 650 veterans. In addition to these funds, the organization will offer education scholarships to AmeriCorps VISTA members. This will support college tuition, vocational training, and student loan repayment.

“I am thrilled to see federal resources brought back to critical institutions like Governors State University,” said Congresswoman Kelly. “I’m proud to support this program and bring federal dollars to Illinois. We must support our students, our veterans, and our communities.”

AmeriCorps and Forest Service launch Forest Corps

AmeriCorps and the US Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service held a ceremonial signing of an agreement establishing the AmeriCorps NCCC Forest Corps program. It is the first major interagency partnership under President Biden’s American Climate Corps. Applications to join the program’s Forest Corps or “Forest Corps” are now open at ForestCorps.

“AmeriCorps and the Forest Service are invested in training the next generation of diverse conservation and climate resilience workers,” said Michael D. Smith, CEO. “During their service, AmeriCorps members will support our highest environmental priorities across the country, from reforestation to wildfire mitigation.

“Since our founding, tens of thousands of these members have been combatting climate change, and we’re prepared to accelerate and strengthen our response through the AmeriCorps NCCC Forest Corps, the first major interagency program of President Biden’s American Climate Corps,” Smith added.