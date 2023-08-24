Recycle Your Bicycle for a Great Cause with Will County

Will County, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Forest Preserve District of Will County programs in mid-September will feature paddling, how to recycle your bicycle for a great cause, a bird hike, and a squirrel program for kids. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org. Here is the lineup:

6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, Plum Creek Nature Center, Crete Township. Learn all about squirrels and seeds. Be prepared for indoor and outdoor activities, including a hike, a story, games, music, art, and more. Free, ages 3-5. Registration is required.

6-8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, Monee Reservoir, Monee Township. What better way to start the morning than on the reservoir waters? Watch the sunrise and listen to the sounds of nature. Bring your kayak or use one at the site. This is a self-guided program—for ages 21 or older: $20 per person with kayak rental and $10 without rental. Register by Sept. 14.

Sept. 16-Oct. 1 at Monee Reservoir in Monee Township and Hidden Oaks Nature Center in Bolingbrook. Clean out your garage and make a difference: recycle your bicycle. The bikes are collected for Working Bikes, an organization that refurbishes and distributes bikes globally to individuals with disabilities and in developing countries for transportation. No bike is too old or rusty!

8-10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, Lake Renwick Preserve – Plainfield Township Access, Plainfield. Free for all ages. Register by Sept. 15. Join a guided hike in search of birds that use the lake to rest and refuel during migration, including unique waterfowl, soaring eagles, and beautiful songbirds. Meet in the parking lot at the Plainfield Township Office on Lockport Street. Register by Sept. 15.

Visitor center hours, Sept. 19-Oct. 31, at Monee Reservoir Visitor Center. Take a closer look at all the details in the “World’s Finest: Fly-Fishing Tackle” exhibition at Monee Reservoir. Can you spot the matching zoomed-in photos to the custom collection of rods, reels, flies, and photographs? Grab an activity sheet from the concession stand and find out. When you turn in your activity sheet, spot all the details to receive a prize.

For more information on the Forest Preserve District of Will County, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.