PSC offers Elementary School Students a Chance to Win a Ride to School in New Fire Truck

The Park Forest Fire Department on a clear day with trucks and an ambulance parked in front. (Photo: PFFD)

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Prairie State College (PSC) has a new fire truck and is seeking the help of elementary school students in Illinois Community College District 515 to help give it a name. The winner will receive a gift card, a PSC swag bag, and a ride to their school in the new fire truck.

“This is a great way to get our young community members involved in activities at the college, said Dr. Megan Hughes, Interim Dean, Allied Health and Emergency Services. “Children have such great imaginations, and I can’t wait to see what names are submitted for the new truck.”

District 515 consists of the following communities: Beecher, Chicago Heights, Crete, Flossmoor, Ford Heights, Glenwood, Homewood, Matteson, Monee, Olympia Fields, Park Forest, Richton Park, Sauk Village, South Chicago Heights, Steger, University Park, portions of Country Club Hills, Hazel Crest, Lynwood, Tinley Park and adjacent unincorporated areas of Cook and Will counties.

The initiative is open to students from kindergarten through 6th grade. Names must be submitted by midnight on May 3, 2021. Submissions should be no more than two words, must be original, and students are encouraged to have fun.

“We’re looking forward to receiving some original names and hope the students have a good time in brainstorming their submissions,” said Hughes.

Parents must submit the form on their child’s behalf at Name the PSC Fire Truck. For more information or questions, contact [email protected]