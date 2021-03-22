PSC Economic Forecast Breakfast to Feature CEO of Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago

Prairie State College. (PHOTO SUPPLIED)

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Charles L. Evans, president and chief executive officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, will speak at the annual Prairie State College (PSC) Foundation Economic Forecast Breakfast to be held from 8 to 9 a.m. on April 7, 2021, via Zoom.

Mr. Evans will provide his outlook on the U.S. economy. As CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, Evans serves on the Federal Open Market Committee, the Federal Reserve System’s monetary policymaking body. He oversees approximately 1,400 employees in Chicago and Detroit who conduct economic research, supervise financial institutions and provide payment services to commercial banks and the U.S. government.

Individual tickets for this event are $25. A $15 GrubHub© breakfast voucher will be provided for each attendee. All proceeds will go to raise scholarships for PSC students in need.

Sponsorships for the event are available. A $1,500 Scholarship sponsorship includes a $1,000 scholarship to be awarded to PSC students, ten tickets for the event, recognition on the PSC website including a link to the sponsor’s website, recognition in marketing and social media materials, and recognition at the virtual event. The $300 “Table Sponsorship” does not offer actual tables this year; however, it does include ten tickets for the virtual event, recognition on the PSC website, and visual recognition at the event. A $75 sponsorship includes two tickets to the virtual event, recognition on the PSC website, and visual recognition during the event.

Learn more about the speaker and register at give.classy.org/EFB2021. Those interested in attending may also register through email at [email protected] or by calling the PSC Foundation Office at (708) 709-3631.

This is news from Prairie State College.