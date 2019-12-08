Preckwinkle Condemns Trump’s New SNAP Rule

Toni Preckwinkle speaks before the Cook County Board. (Photo: Cook County Board)

Chicago, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle issued a blistering statement condemning the Trump Administration’s proposed Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (known as SNAP, formerly Food Stamps) proposal, which could cause millions of the nation’s poor to face starvation.

One in seven people in Cook County would be affected if the new rules become effective.

In her statement, President Preckwinkle said, “The Trump administration has once again enacted a policy that attacks and further marginalizes the most vulnerable members of our community.”

“One in seven people in Cook County experiences food insecurity. That number will surely rise when the new Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) rule takes effect,” she continued.

“Taking away food – one of a person’s most basic needs – is by all measures cruel, unusual and unconscionable.

“This new rule will disproportionally impact people of color and will only serve to perpetuate poverty in some of our most underserved communities. Government’s most basic role is to ensure the safety and security of its people. This rule does just the opposite.

“I am appalled and saddened by the callousness of this administration,” President Preckwinkle said.