Prairie State College to Host Job & Resource Fair on March 27

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)—The Office of Military Student Affairs at Prairie State College is hosting a Job and Resource Fair on March 27th. The event will allow students and community members to connect with various employment and resource opportunities. It will be free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Join the fair in the Atrium of PSC’s Main Campus Building.

The Job and Resource Fair will feature various employers. It will also feature organizations offering benefits such as counseling, employment, and volunteer opportunities. Look for others for veterans service organizations, housing, legal and educational information, community resources, and more. Attendees will have the chance to network with representatives from organizations including:

International Brotherhood of Electrical Works ( ) #134,

Pipefitters Local Union 597,

Internal Revenue Service (IRS),

Chicago Transit Authority (CTA),

and many more. Please check out our complete list of vendors of over 50 vendors.

Additionally, the offices of Senator Tammy Duckworth, Congresswoman Robin Kelly, and State Representative Anthony DeLuca are having tables at the fair.

“We are excited to host the Job and Resource Fair, bringing together students, community members, and employers to facilitate meaningful connections and opportunities.” Georges Sanon, Coordinator, Office of Military Student Affairs, said. “This event shows our commitment to supporting the success and advancement of our students and community members.”