Park Forest’s Brenda Jackson Highlighted by Missing Person Awareness Network

MISSING: Brenda Maria Jackson

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Missing Person Awareness Network, a non-profit organization, highlighted the case of Brenda Maria Jackson who disappeared three years ago.

“Brenda was last seen three years ago today, January 3, 2016, at her residence on the 200 block of Arcadia in Park Forest, Illinois,” the Network said in a statement on social media. “Working at the Rich South High School in Richton Park, Illinois in the cafeteria, her family would not be alerted of her disappearance until the next day when she missed work.

“Brenda’s father dropped her off at home at 9:00 P.M. She had to be at work by 5:30 A.M. the next morning. Her last phone call would be to her mother about 10:30 P.M. Her children were at her parent’s home as they did not have to attend school the next day. She told her mom she was home alone. The following morning she did not go to work which was uncharacteristic of Brenda’s behavior. After many failed attempts of reaching her, her parents reported her missing with the Park Forest Police Department.

“A U.S. Army Veteran and a mother of six, Brenda was nowhere to be found. Her parents were worried knowing Brenda was in a domestic violence relationship with her husband Antonio Jackson in which there was a record, and he was the last person reported to see Brenda Jackson alive.

“Because of this relationship, Brenda was forced to lose custody of her children, knowing the children were around the abuse. Brenda refused to press charges on their father for domestic violence. Her parents took custody of the children, though Jackson was still allowed supervised visits.

“Since her disappearance, there have been searches on ground, certified dog teams, helicopter aerial searches, checking parks and abandoned buildings through the years. Brenda never called into work, there has been no activity on her phone or her credit cards. Everyone knows Brenda would never have walked away from her children, family, and life.

“There have been no arrests. There is a $3000 reward raised by her family for information that leads to Brenda Jackson’s whereabouts,” the Network said in its statement.

Anyone with any information at all on Brenda’s whereabouts or what happened the night of her disappearance is asked to please contact the Park Forest Police 708-748-4701 or 708-748-1309

“Our hearts go out to Brenda’s children and family, and all those who love her,” the Network statement concludes. “Please help them bring Brenda home.”

Related: The Missing Women Of Park Forest: Police Continue Searches For Jerrica Laws and Brenda Jackson