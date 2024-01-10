Park Forest Hall of Fame Nominations Open for 2024 Induction

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- In an announcement by the Park Forest Historical Society, nominations for the Park Forest Hall of Fame 2024 induction are being accepted until January 14, 2024. The official nomination form is available on the society’s website, parkforesthistory.org.

Submit nominations by mail to Park Forest Historical Society at 227 Monee Road, drop them off in person on Tuesday or Wednesday mornings between 9:00 AM and 12:00 PM, or email them through the website. For further information, interested parties can contact Jane Nicoll at 708-481-4252. This extension of the nomination deadline allows individuals to recognize those who have made significant contributions to the community.

Eligibility for the Hall of Fame Class of 2024

To be eligible for consideration, nominees must have made substantial, beneficial, and consistent contributions to the life and well-being of Park Forest over an extended period. The nominees may reside elsewhere. Individuals and couples are eligible for nomination. We welcome recognizing the deceased also. Nominators do not need to be residents of Park Forest or members of the historical society. Each person may only one nomination per year.

Nomination forms must be accompanied by separate sheets detailing the reasons for the nomination. These sheets should provide convincing and thorough information outlining the nominee’s qualifications and contributions that align with the criteria. A list of current Hall of Fame members is on the reverse side of the nomination form. You can also find the list on the official website.

Announcement

The Park Forest Historical Society will carefully select inductees, with the announcement soon. The induction ceremony will be at Freedom Hall on April 14, 2024. This event marks the 31st induction and the 30th Annual Induction Ceremony.

The Park Forest community is also celebrating its 75th Anniversary throughout 2024. The Historical Society plans to commemorate both milestones. The Hall of Fame was initiated in 1989 with the induction of Philip M. Klutznick and became an annual event in 1994. The society’s website has a comprehensive list of Hall of Fame inductees.

Hall of Fame plaques displaying members’ names are currently at the 1950s Park Forest House Museum. The museum is open by appointment in January and will resume regular hours on February 3, 2024.

Note: The rough outline for this article was written with the assistance of OpenAI. The system produced an outline. Other journalists of the Local News Alliance, a nascent organization of five local online publishers, and I decided to experiment with this technology and learn its possibilities and limitations. One requirement of using the technology we agreed on is acknowledging our use of this tech in articles it helps us produce.