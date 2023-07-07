Paddle to the Music on July 15 at Monee Reservoir’s Surf-n-Turf Concert

Joliet, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Listen to the music on land. Or, enjoy a summer treat and paddle to the music from a kayak or canoe. And do all of this during a Surf-N-Turf concert at Monee Reservoir on Saturday, July 15.

The Stingers band will entertain in the Monee Reservoir amphitheater from 6:30-8:30 p.m. with rock, soul, funk, and R&B tunes. The music will range from “smooth and soulful to upbeat and energetic,” according to the group’s website.

“Surf-N-Turf will be a unique evening out at the reservoir,” said Bob Bryerton, a Forest Preserve District of Will County program manager. “Bring a kayak or canoe to enjoy the concert from the water, or bring a chair and sit along the shore. The lineup includes music, food, fun, a relaxed atmosphere, and views of the sun setting over the reservoir. It is a wonderful way to experience the things that make Monee Reservoir a great preserve to visit.”

Visitors can paddle the 46-acre lake in their own kayaks or canoes. Watercraft rentals from the Monee Reservoir Visitor Center will be available (first come, first served).

The Bait Shop food truck will serve up tasty dishes, including fish, shrimp, chicken wings, and Polish beef sausage. And if you would like to wash your meal down with an adult beverage, you can. Simply bring your own, but beer and wine only, please.

Registration is not required for this free, all-ages program. Monee Reservoir is located in Monee Township on Ridgeland Avenue, south of Pauling Road.

For more information on how to paddle to the music in the Forest Preserve District of Will County, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.