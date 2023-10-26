Marian Catholic Students: A Day of Service in Park Forest with Habitat for Humanity

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Students from Marian Catholic volunteered with Habitat for Humanity Wednesday, working on a home in Park Forest. They worked as part of the school’s Day of Service. Once a year, the school involves the entire school community in one-day service projects.

Guided by supervisors from Habitat for Humanity, the students toured the inside of a home on Arrowhead Street in the restoration process, gutted by other workers and volunteers. After this, they walked to a house in Arrowhead Court, where they spent most of the day. Here, they worked outside to clear overgrown brush and cut trees coming up in front and on the side of the property.

Jill Sobie, Director of Housing and Home Repair, greeted the team from Marian Catholic. Keith Halper and Dave Hoffmann of Habitat for Humanity were with her, site supervisors for the projects in Park Forest and other communities.

Students Kayla Robinson, Kaitlyn Lloyd, Kylie Kimbrough, Iqra Mazhar, and Daron Valencia spent the morning working hard.

Habitat Director of Housing and Home Repair Is a Marian Grad

Ms. Sobie of Habitat is a 2012 graduate of Marian Catholic. I was lucky to teach her World Religions “back in the day.” This teacher also organized this part of our Day of Service, driving these fine young scholars to our Village. They impressed me with their work ethic, good-spirited nature, and positive attitudes.

I could not have been prouder.

The students lopped branches and trees. They cleared much of the front of the property. They then set their sites on the side and back of the yard. The students cut branches and sawed through trunks of growing trees, coming up like weeds through a fence opening to the backyard.

The students and this teacher then hauled the branches to the backyard. We created a large pile of wood and branches ready for chipping, composting, or whatever is next.

Habitat’s Keith Halper assisted the students, showing techniques for clipping larger branches and sawing through developing trees. Dave Halper also worked with our team. The gentlemen supervised and worked with us.

Mr. Halper said Habitat has not yet identified future owners for the houses we toured and worked at. The first home will go to a veteran. Dave said Habitat for Humanity bought that house off the market and paid quite a bit. The organization acquired the property where we worked from the Village of Park Forest.

We look forward to welcoming the new residents and homeowners to Park Forest.

Thank you to Marian Catholic High School and Habitat for Humanity.