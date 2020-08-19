Yarbrough Files in Support 0f Lawsuit Against Trump

Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough. (PHOTO SUPPLIED)

Chicago, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Cook County Clerk Karen A. Yarbrough on Wednesday announced that she has filed a court declaration in favor of a federal lawsuit against Donald Trump and other defendants.

“As the Clerk of one of the largest election authorities in the country, I took an oath to the people I serve, and that oath requires me to ensure we prevent further tampering with our nation’s longstanding vote-by-mail infrastructure,” Yarbrough said. “Regardless of what happens and whatever reassurances the federal government may glibly provide, Cook County residents should know that we are monitoring this situation daily and will explore all legal remedies, including urging criminal charges against national officials who have willfully tampered with USPS operations.”

On Monday the Clerk’s Office announced its first phase of secure dropbox placement to give voters reassurances that Mail Ballots can be tendered directly to the office. The Office will have over 50 locations throughout suburban Cook County for voters to drop off their mail ballots or vote early, beginning October 9. These 50 sites will offer ballots in 12 languages, a first for the voters of Cook County. Those who wish to vote by mail may also apply for a ballot in the language of their choice. A current list of planned locations can be accessed at CookCountyClerk.com by looking for the Red Banner that says “Mail Ballot FAQs.”

Voters are encouraged to request their mail ballot on the Clerk’s website, which will provide enhanced services over applying via the paper form. Voters who register for mail ballots online will receive a secure URL to track when their ballot is mailed and when is received back after the voter completes it.

To view a copy of the declaration, click here.

Related: How to Get a Ballot to Vote by Mail in Cook County