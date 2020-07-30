How to Get a Ballot to Vote by Mail in Cook County

Please vote!

More Than 100,000 Suburban Cook Voters Apply for Mail Ballots

Chicago, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Just over one month after Mail Ballot Applications were made available to suburban Cook County voters, they set a historic record of more than 100,000 applications – more than in any previous election, in such a short span of time, Cook County Clerk Karen A. Yarbrough announced Thursday.

From June 22 through July 29, the Clerk’s Office has received 97,192 online applications, in addition to 4,785 paper applications that were mailed to the office.

Thanks to a state mandate for this election only from Governor Pritzker, every active registered voter in suburban Cook County will receive an application to Vote By Mail in the November 3 Presidential Election. But the Clerk’s office still encourages residents to save their time and some paper by applying online today at cookcountyclerk.com/VoteByMail.

“This appears to be a historic and record-breaking election for the ever-popular Vote By Mail,” Yarbrough said. “With more than 101,000 and counting, many suburban Cook voters will be making their voices heard from the safety and comfort of their own homes. This is one election that no one wants to miss, and we are seeing that already.”

Applying online, by smartphone or tablet takes less than a minute at cookcountyclerk.com/VoteByMail.

Voters will need the last four digits of their Social Security number, their driver’s license or state identification card, and an email address. Applying online eliminates two or three days of waiting compared to the traditional mail-in process, so it is the most efficient method for voters and the Clerk’s election division.

Voters can also download a paper application or request an application by emailing [email protected]

For voters using a paper form, the Clerk’s office will verify their eligibility and compare the signature on the application against the signature on the voter registration record before issuing a ballot. If a voter applies online, the system verifies their eligibility with the data they have provided. Regardless of how the voter applies, the signature on their ballot will be compared against the signature in their voter file before their ballot is counted.

