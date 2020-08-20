IHDA Extends Emergency Rental Assistance Application to Aug. 28

IHDA Emergency Rental Assistance

Chicago, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Due to the recent power outages affecting many areas of south suburban Cook County, the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) has extended the application deadline for Emergency Rental Assistance to August 28, 2020. If you need assistance applying, please call our offices to schedule an appointment. We are following COVID-19 precautions and will take your temperature, ask that you wear a mask, remain 6-feet apart, and ask you a few COVID-19 screening questions.

If you’ve been unable to pay your rent due to COVID-19, we’re here to help you. It’s important to continue paying as much of your rent as you can. Also, talk to your landlord on a regular basis about your situation.

Funds are limited so complete your application as soon as possible. Only one application per household is allowed and an application is not a guarantee of assistance.

If you are approved, you will receive a grant of $5,000 that will be sent to your landlord to be applied against your rent.

APPLY HERE

ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS

Your household income before March 1, 2020, was less than the maximum allowed for your area.

You or an adult member of your household has had a loss of income due to COVID-19

You have an unpaid rent balance that began sometime after March 1, 2020

APPLY HERE

This is news from the South Suburban Housing Authority and the Illinois Housing Development Authority.