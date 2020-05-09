COVID-19: Saturday, May 9th Free Mask Distribution in Park Forest

This article is free and does not require a subscription as part of our public service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Gov. J.B. Pritzker has ordered that everyone in the state of Illinois wear a mask in public places beginning Friday, May 1, 2020. The Village of Park Forest has purchased masks and will distribute two (2) masks per person in a car Saturday, May 9, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

To participate, residents should:

Arrive at Village Hall inside of a vehicle

Pull up to the south doors of Village Hall, facing Orchard Drive, and remain in your vehicle

You must have proof of residency

Residents are urged to continue to limit trips outside of the home during the stay-at-home order. When essential outings are necessary, be sure to protect yourself and others by adhering to the new state requirement of wearing a mask.

Wearing a mask can save your life and others’ lives.

All will be available while supplies last.

CDC on Homemade Cloth Face Coverings

CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies), especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.

CDC also advises the use of simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others. Cloth face coverings fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure.

Cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.

The cloth face coverings recommended are not surgical masks or N-95 respirators. Those are critical supplies that must continue to be reserved for healthcare workers and other medical first responders, as recommended by current CDC guidance.

Should cloth face coverings be washed or otherwise cleaned regularly? How regularly?

Yes. They should be routinely washed depending on the frequency of use.

How does one safely sterilize/clean a cloth face covering?

A washing machine should suffice in properly washing a face covering.

How does one safely remove a used cloth face covering?

Individuals should be careful not to touch their eyes, nose, and mouth when removing their face covering and wash hands immediately after removing.