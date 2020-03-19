COVID-19: Park Forest Municipal & Parking Courts Postponed

Rows of duty boots stand ready in front of police lockers. New safety procedures at the PFPD are in effect due to COVID-19. Officers are not wearing their uniforms home, including footwear, to protect their families. (Photo: PFPD)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) all municipal and parking courts in Park Forest have been postponed until May, police said in a statement.

Municipal (local hearing) court dates for March 19, April 9, or April 23, have been rescheduled for May 14, police said.

Anyone scheduled with a Parking Court date for April 9 now has a May 13 court date.

Building Department Municipal Citations (begin with “M-BLD“) with hearing dates of March 19 and April 23 are also postponed. The new hearing date is May 28, 2020, according to the statement.

“If you have questions about Building Department “M-BLD” citations or hearing dates, please call the Building Department at 708-503-7703,” the statement said.

This applies only to Municipal Court (M-citations) or Parking Court held locally in the courtroom at the Park Forest Police Department.

No late fines will accrue for these matters, police said.

“If you would like to pay your ticket and forgo the need for a future hearing date, please use the mail-in or online options if possible” police said in the statement. “While our front desk is open, we are encouraging everyone to limit the amount of time spent away from home.”

“We appreciate your understanding. If you have questions about your citations or the hearings, please call 708-748-4701,” the statement concluded.

This is news from the Park Forest Police Department.