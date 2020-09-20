COVID-19 Numbers Continue to Rise in Region

Illinois and the Novel Coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2. (ENEWSPF)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The number of COVID-19 cases is still on the rise in the 30 towns eNews Park Forest regularly tracks, though the percent change in cases has dropped in most of these towns over the past two weeks. Orland Park crossed the 1,100 mark at 1,156 cases and 2,043.05 cases per 100,000. Cicero saw an increase of 451 cases, topping out at 4,496, an astonishing 5,359.46 cases per 100,000. Park Forest, meanwhile, crossed the 700 mark with 703 cases, 3,280.60 per 100k.

Park Forest did see a drop of 58.5% in confirmed new cases over the past 14 days, a glimmer of hope in the midst of a pandemic that still keeps us cautious of congregating and greeting each other for our own safety from behind masks.

Sauk Village showed a 120% increase in confirmed new cases over the past 14 days, the largest percent increase of all the towns we survey.

All this means the SARS-CoV-2 virus continues to spread in our area.

Our data table for the percentage rise or fall of our 30 towns follows. Towns marked “N/A” are either marked so by Cook County because their change was negligible or because they are in Will County. We do not have 14-day statistics for Will County as the Will County COVID-19 Response page does not track this data yet.

Statistics regarding the change in respective 14-day periods for the 30 towns eNews Park Forest surveys are now included in the larger table below.

Overall, 13 people have died since we last reported on statistics on August 30, from 500 to 507. Park Forest’s total casualties remain at 21. This number has not changed for some time. The total number of cases in our region rose by 1,746 from 15,965 to 17,711.

Numbers continue to rise statewide. Illinois officials reported today, September 19, 2,529 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 25 additional confirmed deaths.

Counties at Warning Level

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today, September 19, reported 24 counties in Illinois are considered to be at a warning level for novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). A county enters a warning level when two or more COVID-19 risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 increase.

Cook County was, but is no longer, one of those counties. The number of counties at warning level has also decreased from 30 when we last tracked.

The twenty-four counties currently reported at a warning level are Bond, Bureau, Cass, Clinton, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, DeWitt, Edwards, Effingham, Greene, Jasper, Jo Daviess, Lawrence, Madison, Marion, Rock Island, St. Clair, Shelby, Washington, Wayne, Williamson, Wabash, and Union.

The state recorded 5,057,142 tests and shows a current recovery rate of 96%, up one percentage point from when we last tracked.

The dangers of the spread of COVID-19 are multiple and complex, as Dr. Timothy Angelotti, MD Ph.D., recently told eNews Park Forest, “The problem is it’s not about death, it’s not about the healthy people or the people that get very little illness from this. It’s about the surge that can happen in a hospital setting when you have a whole bunch of people get infected.

“Our biggest fear, and that’s what people don’t appreciate, that if you want a hospital full of people who are full of COVID then keep doing what we’re doing. Then all other medical care will go by the wayside until we get control of this. Do you want us to cancel elective surgeries again?”

Dr. Angelotti is an Associate Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative, and Pain Medicine (ICU) at the Stanford University Medical Center. His Ph.D. is in pharmacology, and our entire interview with Dr. Angelotti is forthcoming.

Where do we stand today with COVID-19?

Park Forest now has 703 cases and a rate of 3280.60 per 100,000.

Chicago Heights 923 cases, 70 more than when we last surveyed, and a current rate per 100k of 3048.62. Cicero leads still with 4496 and the highest rate of the 30 by far at 5359.46.

We have no data on how many people are suffering lingering effects of COVID nor does anyone know yet if some conditions those have since recovering will become chronic.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), an independent global health research center at the University of Washington, predicts upwards of 378,321 people in the United States will die of the virus by December 1, 2020. That figure is up again from the IHME’s prediction when we last surveyed, at the time 317,312 by December 1, 2020. Illinois will see a loss of of 15,523 by this metric, 15,058 when we last surveyed. Indiana is now forecasted to lose 6,690 by December 1. That figure was 6,414 when we last surveyed.

The numbers are going the wrong way.

A total of 8,198 people in Park Forest have been tested with an overall positive test percentage of 8.58%, down from 9.43% when we last surveyed.

The Will County Health Department reports 78 cases of COVID-19 in the Will County section of Park Forest as of September 17, 2020.

As of this writing, Steger has 157 cases, Flossmoor 190, and Richton Park 367. Olympia Fields is at 108, Sauk Village is at 195, Glenwood 257, Tinley Park 826, and South Chicago Heights has 116.

Harvey has 749 cases, Country Club Hills has 529 cases, Orland Park 1,156, Lynwood 220, Lansing 784, Homewood 420, South Holland 718, Markham 357, and Crete 309.

Ford Heights now has 50 cases, and Calumet City has 1,036.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 272,856 cases, including 8,436 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 12 – September 18 is 3.5%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 74,286 specimens for a total of 5,057,142.

As of last night, 1,469 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 326 patients were in the ICU and 141 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators

As of September 18, 2020, there are a total of 56,808 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in suburban Cook County and 1,900 deaths; only 178 cases are in congregate settings, such as long term care facilities or nursing homes, are reporting one or more confirmed cases; 78 cases are in other settings, such as workplaces or large gatherings, with confirmed outbreaks; with a total of 445 outbreak-associated cases.

The data from Cook County includes all cases under the jurisdiction of the Cook County Department of Public Health (excludes Chicago, Evanston, Oak Park, Skokie, and Stickney Township). All numbers are provisional and subject to change.

As of this writing, Will County now reports 13,330 up from 11,447 confirmed cases when we last surveyed. There are now 372 deaths from COVID-19, 13 more than our last survey.

Note: Other countries have fewer cases of COVID-19, far lower rates per 100k. The higher numbers are not an inevitability of testing. Testing alone is not the determining factor in higher numbers.

COVID-19 at Ludeman Center

According to the state of Illinois, as of August 28, Ludeman Center in Park Forest has 232 residents who tested positive for COVID-19, one more than when we last surveyed. Of these 232 residents who tested positive, 221 have recovered, one more than when we last surveyed.

A total of 135 staff members at Ludeman have tested positive, one more since we last surveyed. Of these, 128 have recovered and returned to work.

Ludeman Center employs 926 people and has 336 residents according to the September 18 data.

Deceased from COVID-19

The Cook County Medical Examiner now reports 5,158 total COVID-19 related deaths since March 16, 2020. This figure is from today’s date, September 19, 2020.

As noted above, Park Forest has lost 21 people from COVID-19.

COVID-19 Deaths for 30 Towns

Municipality Total Deceased Most Recent Population Figures Rate per 100,000 Population* Calumet City 9 37,042 24.30 Chicago Heights 37 30,276 122.21 Cicero 88 83,889 104.90 Country Club Hills 35 16,541 211.60 Crestwood 21 10,950 191.78 Crete 5 8,117 61.60 Dolton 23 23,153 99.34 East Hazel Crest 3 1,543 194.43 Flossmoor 9 9,464 95.10 Ford Heights 1 2,763 36.19 Frankfort 5 19,178 26.07 Harvey 23 25,282 90.97 Glenwood 7 8,969 78.05 Hazel Crest 19 14,100 134.75 Homewood 33 19,323 170.78 Lansing 12 28,331 42.36 Lynwood 2 9,007 22.20 Markham 16 12,508 127.92 Matteson 25 19,009 131.52 Oak Forest 10 27,962 35.76 Olympia Fields 4 4,988 80.19 Orland Park 37 56,582 65.39 Park Forest 21 21,429 98.00 Richton Park 14 13,646 102.59 Sauk Village 2 10,506 19.04 South Chicago Heights 0 4,139 0.00 South Holland 37 22,030 167.95 Steger 5 9,331 53.58 Tinley Park 11 49,235 22.34 University Park 6 6,958 86.23 Combined 520 606,251 85.77 *Numbers per 100,000 based on most recent population from US Census.gov or derived via formulat using rate per 100,000 population and COVID-19 cases as reported by Cook County.

The City of Chicago has lost 2,762 people to COVID-19, 60 more people since we last tallied.

As previously mentioned, the state of Illinois reports an overall recovery rate of 96%. According to the IDPH, the recovery rate is calculated as the recovered cases divided by the sum of recovered cases and deceased cases. Recovered cases are defined as persons “with an initial positive specimen collection date” who after more than 42 days “have not expired,” according to the IDPH.

Current COVID-19 Cases for 30 South Suburban Towns

Municipality COVID-19 Cases Most Recent Population Figures Rate per 100,000 Population* 14-day % Change Calumet City 1,036 37,042 2,796.83 -39.7% Chicago Heights 923 30,276 3,048.62 +2.22% Cicero 4,496 83,889 5,359.46 -26.2% Country Club Hills 529 16,541 3,198.11 -69.0% Crestwood 229 10,950 2,091.32 -30.4% Crete 309 8,117 3,806.83 N/A Dolton 632 23,153 2,729.67 -34.6% East Hazel Crest 32 1,543 2,073.88 N/A Flossmoor 190 9,464 2,007.61 -55.0% Ford Heights 50 2,763 1,809.63 N/A Frankfort 466 19,178 2,429.87 N/A Glenwood 257 8,969 2,865.43 -40.0% Harvey 749 25,282 2,962.58 +25.7% Hazel Crest 374 14,100 2,652.48 -33.3% Homewood 420 19,323 2,173.58 -32.0% Lansing 784 28,331 2,767.29 -36.8% Lynwood 220 9,007 2,442.54 -53.3% Markham 357 12,508 2,854.17 -15.8% Matteson 621 19,009 3,266.87 -59.6% Oak Forest 492 27,962 1,759.53 -20.9% Olympia Fields 108 4,988 2,165.20 N/A Orland Park 1,156 56,582 2,043.05 -37.2% Park Forest 703 21,429 3,280.60 -58.5% Richton Park 367 13,646 2,689.43 -47.1% Sauk Village 195 10,506 1,856.08 +120% South Chicago Heights 116 4,139 2,802.61 N/A South Holland 718 22,030 3,259.19 -52.8% Steger 157 9,331 1,682.56 N/A Tinley Park 826 49,235 1,677.67 -15.5% University Park 199 6,958 2,860.02 N/A Combined 17,711 606,251 2921.40 *Numbers per 100,000 based on most recent population from US Census.gov or derived via formula using rate per 100,000 population and COVID-19 cases as reported by Cook County.

State of Illinois: Most Recent Update

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today, September 19, reported 2,529 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 25 additional confirmed deaths.

Bureau County: 1 female 50s

Cook County: 1 male 50s, 2 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

Edgar County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

Greene County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

LaSalle County: 1 male 50s

Macon County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s

Macoupin County: 1 female 70s

Montgomery County: 1 male 80s

Rock Island County: 1 female 70s

St. Clair County: 1 female 70s

Tazewell County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

Warren County: 1 male 80s

Will County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 272,856 cases, including 8,436 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 12 – September 18 is 3.5%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 74,286 specimens for a total of 5,057,142. As of last night, 1,469 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 326 patients were in the ICU and 141 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting separately both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. IDPH will update these data once a week.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email [email protected].

About the Elisabeth Ludeman Center

As of June 17, the latest date that data is available, the Illinois Department of Human Services reports a current census of 339 residents at Ludeman Center. Of these:

The average age is 53.4 years (22 – 77);

72% of the residents are severe and profound mentally, intellectually, and physically disabled.

52% are non-verbal, using sign language or gestures to communicate;

58% have a behavior intervention program, often requiring higher

levels of staff supervision;

levels of staff supervision; 63% receive psychotropic medications.

According to the IDHS:

The Elisabeth Ludeman Center occupies 60 acres in Park Forest at the southwest corner of Orchard Drive and North Street.

The Center is divided into three (3) residential units comprised of 13-14 homes. Each unit has a centrally located Neighborhood House which has offices for the Unit Director, Social Worker, Unit Physician, Nursing Personnel, Qualified Intellectual Disabilities Professionals, (QIDP’s), Residential Services Supervisors and clerical personnel. The Ludeman Center also serves as an admission center for individuals having significant adaptive issues in the community-based setting. The Interdisciplinary teams’ main priority is to stabilize and ensure a successful transition back into the community.

Each of the 40 ranch-style homes has a kitchen, dining/living room area, utility room which contains a washer and dryer, two full and one half bathrooms, and five bedrooms.

Approximately half of the people who currently reside at the Ludeman Center attend vocational training programs at community training sites or workshops. The remainder of the people are served in on-campus day training programs. Currently, several individuals are working in a food service program, housekeeping program, horticulture program (vegetable garden and greenhouse flowers) and in the Center-wide recycling program.

Finally, the Ludeman Center has opened its doors and shared space/services with the Illinois Department Of Transportation’s District 1 South DBE Resource Center; as well as the Office of the Inspector General, Bureau of Civil Affairs, Bureau of Quality Management, and SODC Operations.

*Why Rate Per 100,000?

We found a clear explanation for viewing the rate of infections per 100,000 comes from Indiana University at Bloomington: “There may or may not be 100,000 residents in the county under review, but multiplying the result by 100,000 makes that rate comparable with counties with more than 100,000 or less than 100,000.”

“It is customary to use rates per 100,000 population for deaths and rates per 1,000 population for live births,” our source at Indiana University says.

So, none of the cities, towns, and villages we survey have 100,000 residents, but by using the rate per 100,000, we are able to compare apples to apples, so to speak, as if every town did have 100,000 residents.

eNews Park Forest will continue to track the effects the COVID-19 pandemic has on our region.