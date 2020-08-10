COVID-19: IL State Medical Society Supports Universal Use of Masks While in Public

Robert W. Panton, MD, an Elmwood Park

Chicago, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Illinois State Medical Society President Robert W. Panton, M.D. endorsed the use of masks by everyone in the state of Illinois to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Dr. Panton issued a statement after appearing Sunday with Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Dr. Panton is an Elmwood-based ophthalmologist who also on staff at Gottlieb Memorial Hospital. He called attention to the number of infections in the state that continue to rise because universal mask use is still not the norm. If numbers continue to increase, Illinois could move back to more restrictions, Dr. Panton warned.

“I was proud to stand with Governor Pritzker today to demonstrate the Illinois State Medical Society’s support for widespread public mask use,” Dr. Panton said.

“It is incredibly important that Illinoisans take mask use seriously. Our state can’t bring any semblance of normal back if our COVID-19 infection rates continue to increase.”

“Illinois is in real danger of a major setback and the likely reintroduction of more restrictions,” Dr. Panton warned. “Businesses will suffer because the economy will continue to struggle if the pandemic is not contained. Not to mention the unnecessary suffering and deaths that this virus brings with it.”

“The simple action of mask use will make a huge difference. To those of you wearing masks and social distancing, good job!

“To those of you choosing not to wear a face covering, listen to your doctor. Wear a mask,” Dr. Panton urged.

Dr. Panton is a Fellow of both the American Academy of Ophthalmology and The American College of Surgeons. A graduate of Brown University Medical School in Providence, Rhode Island, Dr. Panton completed an internship in internal medicine at the University of Chicago Medical Center, followed by a residency in ophthalmology at the University of Illinois Eye and Ear Infirmary. He served a fellowship in cornea and anterior segment surgery at the Wilmer Ophthalmological Institute at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland. A Chicago Medical Society’s member since 1987, Dr. Panton has served as secretary, vice-chairman of the Council, chairman of the Council, prior to beginning his current tenure as president.