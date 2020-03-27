673 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease in IL: Some Demographics

COVID-19 positive cases in Illinois as of today. (IDPH)

Springfield, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Thursday announced 673 known new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including seven deaths; a man in his 50s, two men and two women in their 60s, a man in his 70s, and a woman in her 90s. The department also reported demographics of confirmed cases.

As testing continues, more cases are revealed.

Approximately 87% of fatalities are among patients 60 years of age and older.

Franklin and Tazewell counties are now reporting cases.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 2,538 cases, including 26 deaths, in 37 counties in Illinois.

The age of cases ranges from younger than one to 99 years.

Demographics: Confirmed Cases by Race

White – 40%

Black – 28%

Other – 9%

Asian – 4%

Left blank – 19%

Demographics: Confirmed Cases by Ethnicity

Hispanic or Latino – 7%

Not Hispanic or Latino – 61%

Left blank – 32%

For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email [email protected] For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email [email protected]

Franklin County, Illinois

Tazewell County, Illinois

*All data is provisional and will change.

This is news from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

