673 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease in IL: Some Demographics

Springfield, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Thursday announced 673 known new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including seven deaths; a man in his 50s, two men and two women in their 60s, a man in his 70s, and a woman in her 90s. The department also reported demographics of confirmed cases.
As testing continues, more cases are revealed.
Approximately 87% of fatalities are among patients 60 years of age and older.
Franklin and Tazewell counties are now reporting cases.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 2,538 cases, including 26 deaths, in 37 counties in Illinois.
The age of cases ranges from younger than one to 99 years.
Demographics: Confirmed Cases by Race
- White – 40%
- Black – 28%
- Other – 9%
- Asian – 4%
- Left blank – 19%
Demographics: Confirmed Cases by Ethnicity
- Hispanic or Latino – 7%
- Not Hispanic or Latino – 61%
- Left blank – 32%
For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email [email protected] For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email [email protected]
Franklin County, Illinois
Tazewell County, Illinois
*All data is provisional and will change.
This is news from the Illinois Department of Public Health.
