Illinois Physicians Thank State Lawmakers For Putting Patients First

Long-needed reforms in prior authorization process will benefit patients’ care

Springfield, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Regan Thomas, M.D., President of the Illinois State Medical Society, issued a statement praising the Illinois Senate taking action on House Bill 711:

Now that the Illinois General Assembly has passed the Prior Authorization Reform Act, House Bill 711 will be sent to Governor Pritzker.

The Illinois State Medical Society (ISMS) thanks legislators on both sides of the aisle for supporting this critical reform to enhance patient care.

ISMS has been leading this fight for reform along with many other healthcare and patient advocacy organizations as part of the Your Care Can’t Wait Coalition. Under this legislation, insurance companies will be required to respond to prior authorization requests within defined maximum timelines, and qualified medical professionals will be making these insurance coverage decisions with more transparency about the process.

The doctors of Illinois urge Governor Pritzker to sign the Prior Authorization Reform Act. Illinois patients deserve to receive the medical care they need on a timely basis. Now, more than ever, your care can’t wait.