ICYMI: Rep. Kelly Hosted Virtual Health Summit on Gun Violence (Video Included)

Virtual Health Summit on Gun Violence Prevention (Screenshot: Video Below)

Washington, D.C.-(ENEWSPF)- Congresswoman Robin Kelly (IL-02) last week hosted a virtual Health Summit on Gun Violence, where she was joined by Senators Dick Durbin and Richard Blumenthal, Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky, former U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan, Chicago CRED, gun violence prevention activists and gun violence survivors.

Rep. Kelly and her colleagues heard testimony from gun violence survivors and community interventionists on the importance of stopping the near-daily gun violence seen in Chicago and in localities across the country.

“Gun violence is a public health crisis in our country, but we are not treating it that way,” said Congresswoman Kelly. “We need to address this issue from many angles, and one of the most important ways is through community-based intervention and investments in opportunity building. The folks I spoke with last week are building relationships in their communities and providing opportunities that reduce instances of gun violence and make our communities safer for everyone. We had a very productive conversation, and I look forward to continuing to engage with this group as I tackle gun violence prevention at the federal level.”

Congresswoman Kelly’s Virtual Health Summit on Gun Violence is available to view here on Facebook.

The entire forum follows:

