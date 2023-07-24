Once on this Island, The Drama Group
ONCE ON THIS ISLAND to Close Drama Group’s 91st Season



Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Drama Group celebrates the close of its 91st season with ONCE ON THIS ISLAND, the rousing Calypso-flavored tale of a small girl who finds love in a world of prejudice.  Directed by Aaron Reese Boseman; Musical Direction by Elliott Bell and Choreographer Florence Walker-Harris. From Broadway’s Tony Award-winning songwriting team of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (Ragtime and Seussical), comes the Olivier Award-winning Once on This Island. This highly original and theatrical Caribbean adaptation is based on the novel “My Love, My Love” by Rosa Guy and the famous fairy tale, The Little Mermaid, which garnered eight Tony nominations for its Broadway run, including Best Musical, Book, and Score.

Show Times

Show times for ONCE ON THIS ISLAND are 7:30 pm beginning Friday, August 4, 5, 10, 11, and 12; ADDED Saturday matinee August 12 at 2:00 pm and Sunday matinees at 2:00 pm August 6 and 13.

The Drama Group has an online ticketing service – BookTix Ticketing and Livestreaming. All tickets are available by going to The Drama Group BookTix website dg.booktix.com, where you will be directed to set up your account with “The Drama Group-BookTix Box Office.” Or you may always opt to call our Box Office at 708-755-3444.

COVID 19 PROTOCOLS

Masks will no longer be required for audience members.  
The Drama Group still encourages people to wear masks while in the building.
This policy is subject to change.

SYNOPSIS –  ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

Once on a golden and verdant Caribbean island, four gods rescue a little girl from a disastrous storm—Asaka, Mother of the Earth; Agwé, god of Water; Erzulie, goddess of Love; and Papa Ge, the demon of Death. So starts the myth in this breathtaking story of Black joy and sorrow, the aftermath of colonization and isolation, and the triumph of love against all forces. Told with Caribbean rhythms and instruments, this Tony Award–winning musical is a testament that a beautiful story told has the power to inspire and heal all.

Come and be enchanted, be inspired, and enjoy live theatre at its best.

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Cast

NAME

CHARACTER

TOWN OF RESIDENCE

Kendall Kevin Bell

Agwe [U. Ton Ton]

South Holland, IL

Paige Brown

Erzulie

Griffin, IN

Maliyah Brown

Little Girl

Griffin, IN

Victoria Dean

Grand Homme

Country Club Hills, IL

Matt Harrington

  Beauxhomme

Chicago, IL

Olivia Hopson

  Villager

Chicago Heights, IL

Alexandria Simone Irby

  Ti Moune

Frankfort, IL

Marquetta Jackson

  Asaka [U. Mama E]

Hammond, IN

Elaine Landrum

Grand Homme

Olympia Fields, IL

Jillian-Giselle Mason

Villager

Chicago, IL

Kedar Miller

Villager

Calumet City, IL

Jasmine Monet

Villager

Olympia Fields, IL

Noah Patton

Villager

Chicago Heights, IL

Jeremiah Perez

Armand/Grand Homme

Cresthill, IL

Jasmine Royal

Andrea/Grand Homme

Midlothian, IL

Dacia Slater

Grand Homme

Chicago, IL

Carolyn Spencer

Grand Homme

Olympia Fields, IL

Pamela Stallings

Villager

South Holland, IL

Ever Strong

Little Girl

Calumet City, IL

David Taylor

Daniel

Lynwood, IL

Lauren Taylor

Papa Ge

Tinley Park, IL

Jayden Marie Turner

Beauxhomme

Flossmoor, IL

Ben White

Daniel’s Father

Lynwood, IL

Monte Wiggins

Villager

Chicago Heights, IL

Liane Williams

Mama Euralie

Chicago, IL

Keenen Wilson

Ton Ton Julian

Chicago, IL

Yiidum Wiwa

Ti Moune Understudy

Chicago, IL

Kenne Wright

Little Girl

Olympia Fields, IL

Prentcessa Rownae Wynn

Villager

Highland, IN

Production Staff

PRODUCTION STAFF

POSITION

TOWN OF RESIDENCE

Aaron Reese Boseman

Director

Chicago, IL

Elliot Bell

Music Director

Chicago, IL

Florence Walker-Harris

Choreographer

Chicago, IL

Greg Geffrard

Intimate/Violence Coordinator

Chicago, IL

Andy Leahy

Assistance Director

Chicago Heights, IL

Russ Hoganson

Set Designer

Homewood, IL

Jennifer Larkin

Lighting Design

New Lenox, IL

Terri Devine

Costumes

Orland Park, IL

Diane Principe

Costumes

Crete, IL

Warren Levon

Sound Design

Hammond, IN

Dave Martin

Sound Engineer

Oak Forest, IL

Ron Edwards

Sound Engineer

Chicago Heights, IL

Chuck Kaffka

Construction Lead

Tinley Park IL

Jane Nix

Scenic Painter

Olympia Fields, IL

Andy Leahy

Props and Décor

Chicago Heights, IL

Charlita Williams

Stage Manager

Flossmoor, IL

Marylee Hoganson

Production Manager

Homewood, IL

Diane Kaffka

Marketing

Tinley Park, IL

Tina Zagone

Publicity / Marketing

Olympia Fields, IL

