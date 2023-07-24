ONCE ON THIS ISLAND to Close Drama Group’s 91st Season

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Drama Group celebrates the close of its 91st season with ONCE ON THIS ISLAND, the rousing Calypso-flavored tale of a small girl who finds love in a world of prejudice. Directed by Aaron Reese Boseman; Musical Direction by Elliott Bell and Choreographer Florence Walker-Harris. From Broadway’s Tony Award-winning songwriting team of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (Ragtime and Seussical), comes the Olivier Award-winning Once on This Island. This highly original and theatrical Caribbean adaptation is based on the novel “My Love, My Love” by Rosa Guy and the famous fairy tale, The Little Mermaid, which garnered eight Tony nominations for its Broadway run, including Best Musical, Book, and Score.

Show Times

Show times for ONCE ON THIS ISLAND are 7:30 pm beginning Friday, August 4, 5, 10, 11, and 12; ADDED Saturday matinee August 12 at 2:00 pm and Sunday matinees at 2:00 pm August 6 and 13.

The Drama Group has an online ticketing service – BookTix Ticketing and Livestreaming. All tickets are available by going to The Drama Group BookTix website dg.booktix.com, where you will be directed to set up your account with “The Drama Group-BookTix Box Office.” Or you may always opt to call our Box Office at 708-755-3444.

COVID 19 PROTOCOLS

Masks will no longer be required for audience members.

The Drama Group still encourages people to wear masks while in the building.

This policy is subject to change.

SYNOPSIS – ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

Once on a golden and verdant Caribbean island, four gods rescue a little girl from a disastrous storm—Asaka, Mother of the Earth; Agwé, god of Water; Erzulie, goddess of Love; and Papa Ge, the demon of Death. So starts the myth in this breathtaking story of Black joy and sorrow, the aftermath of colonization and isolation, and the triumph of love against all forces. Told with Caribbean rhythms and instruments, this Tony Award–winning musical is a testament that a beautiful story told has the power to inspire and heal all.

Come and be enchanted, be inspired, and enjoy live theatre at its best.

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Cast

NAME CHARACTER TOWN OF RESIDENCE Kendall Kevin Bell Agwe [U. Ton Ton] South Holland, IL Paige Brown Erzulie Griffin, IN Maliyah Brown Little Girl Griffin, IN Victoria Dean Grand Homme Country Club Hills, IL Matt Harrington Beauxhomme Chicago, IL Olivia Hopson Villager Chicago Heights, IL Alexandria Simone Irby Ti Moune Frankfort, IL Marquetta Jackson Asaka [U. Mama E] Hammond, IN Elaine Landrum Grand Homme Olympia Fields, IL Jillian-Giselle Mason Villager Chicago, IL Kedar Miller Villager Calumet City, IL Jasmine Monet Villager Olympia Fields, IL Noah Patton Villager Chicago Heights, IL Jeremiah Perez Armand/Grand Homme Cresthill, IL Jasmine Royal Andrea/Grand Homme Midlothian, IL Dacia Slater Grand Homme Chicago, IL Carolyn Spencer Grand Homme Olympia Fields, IL Pamela Stallings Villager South Holland, IL Ever Strong Little Girl Calumet City, IL David Taylor Daniel Lynwood, IL Lauren Taylor Papa Ge Tinley Park, IL Jayden Marie Turner Beauxhomme Flossmoor, IL Ben White Daniel’s Father Lynwood, IL Monte Wiggins Villager Chicago Heights, IL Liane Williams Mama Euralie Chicago, IL Keenen Wilson Ton Ton Julian Chicago, IL Yiidum Wiwa Ti Moune Understudy Chicago, IL Kenne Wright Little Girl Olympia Fields, IL Prentcessa Rownae Wynn Villager Highland, IN

Production Staff

PRODUCTION STAFF POSITION TOWN OF RESIDENCE Aaron Reese Boseman Director Chicago, IL Elliot Bell Music Director Chicago, IL Florence Walker-Harris Choreographer Chicago, IL Greg Geffrard Intimate/Violence Coordinator Chicago, IL Andy Leahy Assistance Director Chicago Heights, IL Russ Hoganson Set Designer Homewood, IL Jennifer Larkin Lighting Design New Lenox, IL Terri Devine Costumes Orland Park, IL Diane Principe Costumes Crete, IL Warren Levon Sound Design Hammond, IN Dave Martin Sound Engineer Oak Forest, IL Ron Edwards Sound Engineer Chicago Heights, IL Chuck Kaffka Construction Lead Tinley Park IL Jane Nix Scenic Painter Olympia Fields, IL Andy Leahy Props and Décor Chicago Heights, IL Charlita Williams Stage Manager Flossmoor, IL Marylee Hoganson Production Manager Homewood, IL Diane Kaffka Marketing Tinley Park, IL Tina Zagone Publicity / Marketing Olympia Fields, IL

This news is from The Drama Group.