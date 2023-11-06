Forest Preserve District’s 2024 Dog Park Permits Now On Sale

Will County Forest Preserve District-(ENEWSPF)- Get an early holiday treat for your pup by buying a 2024 Forest Preserve District of Will County dog park permit.

Dog park permits went on sale Wednesday, Nov. 1, and they are suitable for the remainder of 2023 and all of 2024.

The permits can be used at all six Forest Preserve off-leash dog parks located in:

Dog park permits are available in person at five Forest Preserve visitor centers, on the Dog Parks page at ReconnectWithNature.org, or by mail.

Annual permits cost $40 for Will County residents and $80 for nonresidents. There are additional fees for multiple dogs up to a maximum of three dogs.

Discounts are available for older citizens, veterans, and active-duty military.

Daily passes are $5 for up to three dogs, but you must purchase them in person at a visitor center.

And don’t forget A Doggone Hike at 10:30-11:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, Rock Run Preserve – Black Road Access, Joliet. Join a naturalist to hike Rock Run with your pup. All dogs must be healthy, up to date on rabies vaccines, friendly with other dogs and people, and leashed the entire time. Free for all ages. Register by Nov. 11.